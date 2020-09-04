Mickey perfect in debut, CHS defense still perfect, too

Junior quarterback Brody Mickey was a perfect 12 for 12 passing in his debut start, the Columbus High defense remained perfect with another shutout and the Discoverers are perfect two games into the season following a 42-0 annihilation of Norfolk on Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.
The Maroon Cup, which has seen its share of blowouts in recent history, hasn't seen quite this level of domination in some time.
It's the first shutout in the series since Norfolk won 7-0 in 2005, but while that was a defensive struggle, this was all Columbus in every facet of the game.
The Discoverers had 302 more yards of offense than the Panthers, ran 23 more plays, had 11 more first downs, allowed just 72 total yards and forced four turnovers.
Were it not for a missed field goal at the end of the first half, CHS would have scored on its first six possessions.
Few athletes on either side of the rivalry have ever enjoyed anything like what the Discoverers put together on Friday night. Regardless, after the win coach Craig Williams put it into perspective as a small part of a larger picture.
"Going into the game, before the game, I tried to get them focused, 'Just on going out and playing the first 12 minutes like it's going to be your last 12 minutes. After that, we'll deal with the next one,' and I think the kids went out and laid it on the line," Williams said. "To do it to Norfolk, it's satisfying, but we're only two games into, hopefully, a long season."
The captain of the ship on his maiden voyage was Mickey filling in for senior CJ Fleeman after he injured his right knee before halftime last week. Mickey played the final two minutes of the first half and all of the second half in the win over Scottsbluff, but he was mostly asked to hand the ball off and manage a 13-point lead. Fleeman was lost for the season and will require surgery.
This week, the coaching staff took the clamps off Mickey and capitalized on his skill set to its fullest potential. The 5-9, 155-pound signal caller carried the ball nine times for 66 yards and two touchdowns and, as stated earlier, completed 100 percent of his passes for 138.
Mickey played in several games last season, and took all the snaps this summer while Fleeman was playing club baseball. Those repetitions clearly paid off.
"He's confident, and technically this isn't his first game; he played in four games last year at the varsity level. So, he knows who to throw the ball to. He made a couple good decisions about when to take off and run the ball, too," Williams said. "As long as he keeps making good decisions the offense is going to have success."
Ernest Hausmann was Mickey's favorite target. The fellow junior caught five passes for 53 yards. A couple of those were particularly crowd-pleasing, especially a one-handed grab along the sideline.
Columbus opened the scoring less than three minutes in when Garrett Esch went 44 yards for a touchdown. Mickey ended the next drive on a 16-yard run and made it 21-0 on a 30-yard dash with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter.
"He's got a lot of shiftiness, he can get to top speed in about three steps and he had a run tonight where he reversed field and everybody's jaw kind of dropped," Williams said. "Maybe that was the play everybody realized that he was for real, but the young man, he's got a dynamic to him we haven't had for a few years."
Sophomore Liam Blaser carried the ball nine times for 32 yards and capped two scoring drives in the second quarter with a pair of 1-yard plunges. Senior Mason Moore also had nine touches and picked up 38. His 10-yard rumble with 5:53 to go in the third quarter capped the scoring.
Columbus had 48 rush attempts for 242 yards and had 12 different players carry the ball.
Mickey completed his 12 passes to eight different receivers. Hausmann, Esch and Sam Kwapnioski all had interceptions. Senior Gage Schmidt had a fumble recovery.
Columbus was 2-0 as recently as 2017 when the Discoverers started the year 5-0. CHS will try to remain perfect next week on the road when it meets Lincoln North Star for the first time in school history.
Despite the big win over the hated Panthers and back-to-back shutout victories, Williams isn't too concerned about his group losing its bearings.
"We've got to stay pretty grounded in how we approach things. That's one thing about our kids; it's not like we've gone out and won 100 football games in the last 10 years. They know they're in for a battle every week," Williams said. "They usually prepare like that, and very rarely do we feel like we're overconfident."
That being said, Columbus has an excellent opportunity to start 3-0 next week.
"Absoluely," Williams said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
