Mickey perfect in debut, CHS defense still perfect, too

Junior quarterback Brody Mickey was a perfect 12 for 12 passing in his debut start, the Columbus High defense remained perfect with another shutout and the Discoverers are perfect two games into the season following a 42-0 annihilation of Norfolk on Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

The Maroon Cup, which has seen its share of blowouts in recent history, hasn't seen quite this level of domination in some time.

It's the first shutout in the series since Norfolk won 7-0 in 2005, but while that was a defensive struggle, this was all Columbus in every facet of the game.

The Discoverers had 302 more yards of offense than the Panthers, ran 23 more plays, had 11 more first downs, allowed just 72 total yards and forced four turnovers.

Were it not for a missed field goal at the end of the first half, CHS would have scored on its first six possessions.

Few athletes on either side of the rivalry have ever enjoyed anything like what the Discoverers put together on Friday night. Regardless, after the win coach Craig Williams put it into perspective as a small part of a larger picture.