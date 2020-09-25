MIckey tosses 3 TDs as Columbus wins workman-like performance over Lincoln High

Four games after he was thrust into the starter's role under center, Columbus High junior Brody Mickey looks as comfortable as if he's been running the Discoverer offense for most of his career.
Mickey and Columbus High punted on the first drive against Lincoln High but then scored on the next five possessions and added a defensive touchdown for a 42-0 Homecoming victory Friday night at Pawnee Park.
Mickey tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another, figuring into all four first-half scoring plays. On the other side of the ball, the Discoverer D picked up its third shutout of the season and didn't allow the Links to cross midfield until the final minute of the first half
"Coaches were preaching all week, 'Don't let one slip.' So, we knew we were the better team," Mickey said. "We just had to execute, and that's what we did."
Columbus wasn't as explosive as a week earlier in a 55-7 road win over Lincoln Northeast when led 41-0 at halftime and took the first play of the game 80 yards for a score. But while there weren't as many big plays, the offense was just as effective.
Mickey and the offense picked up a first down after taking the opening kick off but punted four plays later after a hold and a false start. From there, Columbus scored on a Mickey 60-yard bubble screen to Ernest Hausmann, 14-yard pass to Garrett Esch, 36-yard connection from Mickey to Trey Kobza and a 5-yard run from the QB to make it 28-0 with 3:07 remaining in the first half.
Blake Thompson then snagged a slight overthrow from Lincoln High quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby the third play of the second half for a 21-yard interception return to the end zone to make it 35-0. Kobza capped the scoring on an 11-yard run with 4:21 to go in the third quarter.
Columbus scored on drives of two, nine, nine, eight and five plays and had the ball at the Lincoln High 2 in the final minute after going 73 yards in nine plays but knelt for a final snap rather than add on another touchdown.
CHS piled up 423 yards of offense, Mickey was 7 of 12 throwing for 159 yards and three different players (Esch, Kobza, Mason Moored) each had more than 40 yards on the ground.
Mickey, who took over for CJ Fleeman just before the end of the first half in the opener, has been in his role ever since. The coaching staff went conservative in that one in order to ease Mickey into the position while holding a lead.
The clamps were taken off the next week in his first start. Mickey has thrived while the team has gone 3-1.
In his four appearances before Friday he's gone 35 of 46 throwing with 477 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground he's picked up 180 yards on 28 carries and scored four times.
"We've had this group of guys for a while now. So, it's easy to come in with all your friends," Mickey said. "We've been playing together since we were little. The chemistry is already there."
Defensively, Mickey has also been the beneficiary of playing quarterback for a team that has given him two shutouts in his four starts. Columbus allowed just 138 total yards on Friday and never allowed the Lincoln High to penetrate deeper than the Discoverer 25.
The Links mounted their only threatening drive in the fourth quarter - 15 plays and 51 yards. An incompletion on fourth-and-11 ended the last hope Lincoln High had to find points.
"The defense kept battling. They have up a little bit of a drive there at the end of the game, but they did what they had to to keep them out of the end zone," CHS coach Craig Williams said. "That's something they take pride in."
Exactly how four wins against teams with three wins total translates into overall quality remains to be seen. Columbus has done its part in taking care of business against opponents it should.
Now, the Discoverers will have an opportunity to prove their worth against a step up in competition to close the season. A game at Kearney next week is against a team that has yet to win a game, but the Bearcats have faced the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 teams in Class A. Columbus then gets 2-3 Lincoln Pius X at home and travels to No. 1 Bellevue West.
"Kearney and Columbus have got a long history. We're going to go down there and have an opportunity to take a big jump forward, regardless of what their record is," Williams said. "...That is an outstanding football team, and we're looking forward to going down there, and looking forward to that challenge."
