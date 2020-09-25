MIckey tosses 3 TDs as Columbus wins workman-like performance over Lincoln High

Defensively, Mickey has also been the beneficiary of playing quarterback for a team that has given him two shutouts in his four starts. Columbus allowed just 138 total yards on Friday and never allowed the Lincoln High to penetrate deeper than the Discoverer 25.

The Links mounted their only threatening drive in the fourth quarter - 15 plays and 51 yards. An incompletion on fourth-and-11 ended the last hope Lincoln High had to find points.

"The defense kept battling. They have up a little bit of a drive there at the end of the game, but they did what they had to to keep them out of the end zone," CHS coach Craig Williams said. "That's something they take pride in."

Exactly how four wins against teams with three wins total translates into overall quality remains to be seen. Columbus has done its part in taking care of business against opponents it should.

Now, the Discoverers will have an opportunity to prove their worth against a step up in competition to close the season. A game at Kearney next week is against a team that has yet to win a game, but the Bearcats have faced the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 teams in Class A. Columbus then gets 2-3 Lincoln Pius X at home and travels to No. 1 Bellevue West.