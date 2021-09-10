Mistakes mar Lakeview hopes for bounce back

Three turnovers, eight penalties and other mistakes prevented Lakeview from returning home for a win Friday when Wayne came to Columbus and handed the Vikings their third straight loss between the two teams.
Unlike the last two when Wayne made plays late, the Blue Devils built a 22-3 halftime lead and led by double digits the rest of the way en route to a 30-17 victory.
The Lakeview offense generated 409 yards, 300 on the ground and averaged over six yards per carry but couldn't capitalize on much of that due to untimely mistakes.
Kolby Blaser was 8 of 20 passing with three interceptions. Nearly 100 yards in penalties - four flags on offense and four on defense - added to the troubles.
Wayne scored on its first drive of the game, Lakeview put a drive together on the next possession but settled for a field then the Blue Devils scored twice in the second quarter, both times after Viking giveaways.
"We can't have the mistakes we had tonight. We can't have turnovers, can't have untimely penalties, can't let the ball bounce on kick return - too many mistakes when you're playing a top-tier team like Wayne," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "When you're not dialed in, those type of things are happening, and that definitely happened tonight."
Lakeview looked to be out of sorts from the start when the opening kickoff and the next kickoff following Wayne's first touchdown both landed short and resulted in miscommunication. The Vikings failed to cover one and had to scramble to maintain possession. They fumbled the next but jumped on it in time.
Lakeview gathered itself and put together two first downs after the opening kick but fumbled on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak, recovered but came up short of the line.
Wayne then went 55 yards in 11 plays when quarterback Tanner Walling hit Alex Phelps for a 6-yard strike and a 6-0 lead. The Blue Devils went for two after each score and missed on their first try.
Lakeview put together its first significant possession starting at the end of the first on their own 30. But after driving down to the Wayne 14, the Viking settled for a 31-yard Mason Klug field goal.
Wayne picked off two passes before the end of the half and turned both into eight points. Brandon Bartos scored from 13 yards out after the first one then added the conversion for a 14-3 lead. Waling ran it in himself from 2 yards out on the next drive and Bartos converted again.
Adam Van Cleave turned a drive into a Lakeview touchdown on a 2-yard run with 8:19 left in the third quarter and cut it to 22-10. But Bartos scored his second rushing touchdown and converted his third two-point try with 30 seconds left in the third, increasing the separation to 20 points.
Blaser ran it in from 8 yards out with 19 seconds left in the game to cap the scoring.
Bartos picked up 137 yards on 20 carries to go with his two touchdowns. Wayne totaled 236 yards on 37 carries and averaged 6.4 per carry.
Van Cleave rushed 16 times for 110 yards and the one score. Blaser had 74 on 10 carries and Landon Ternus 65 on eight attempts.
Although Lakeview suffered a tough loss at No. 1 Pierce last week on a failed two-point conversion in the final minute, Frenzen wouldn't go as far as to call the performance a Pierce hangover.
"I don't know even what to call it at this point in time. We had over 400 yards of offense tonight with three turnovers," he said. "... My initial reaction for us putting up 400 yards and not executing at a high level at any means...it's frustrating to say the least."
Lakeview has faced similar situations the last two years when an early loss has led to an extended losing streak that left the Vikings out of the playoffs. Frenzen said the team can't worry about the past at this point but regroup and prepare for Lincoln Christian.
"All we can do is get back to work on Monday and do our due diligence to make sure that's not happening," Frenzen said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.