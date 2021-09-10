Mistakes mar Lakeview hopes for bounce back

Three turnovers, eight penalties and other mistakes prevented Lakeview from returning home for a win Friday when Wayne came to Columbus and handed the Vikings their third straight loss between the two teams.

Unlike the last two when Wayne made plays late, the Blue Devils built a 22-3 halftime lead and led by double digits the rest of the way en route to a 30-17 victory.

The Lakeview offense generated 409 yards, 300 on the ground and averaged over six yards per carry but couldn't capitalize on much of that due to untimely mistakes.

Kolby Blaser was 8 of 20 passing with three interceptions. Nearly 100 yards in penalties - four flags on offense and four on defense - added to the troubles.

Wayne scored on its first drive of the game, Lakeview put a drive together on the next possession but settled for a field then the Blue Devils scored twice in the second quarter, both times after Viking giveaways.

"We can't have the mistakes we had tonight. We can't have turnovers, can't have untimely penalties, can't let the ball bounce on kick return - too many mistakes when you're playing a top-tier team like Wayne," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "When you're not dialed in, those type of things are happening, and that definitely happened tonight."