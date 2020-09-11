Monarch D poses Shamrocks a challenge in Week 3 rivalry matchup

The Scotus Central Catholic/Aquinas Catholic rivalry renews Friday at David City in a matchup of the 1-1 Shamrocks and 2-0 Monarchs.
Scotus has been on both ends of the extreme, losing to Wahoo 40-0 then blasting Omaha Concordia 61-0. Aquinas has been steady Eddie, defeating No. 7 Wahoo Neumann 27-13 and No. 8 Centennial 27-0.
The two programs have met the last two years in the first game of the season - both wins for Scotus. Aquinas won six in a row between 2008 and 2013 before the series alternated two-game win streaks the last six years.
The Shamrocks will try and continue the offensive rhythm they found last week while the Monarchs will counter with a defense with starters that have only allowed one score in two games.
"It's a traditional Aquinas football team. When you watch them on tape, they just look like a clone of the year before and the year before that and the year before that. With an exception of a few years, there's never been an Aquinas team you look at and see 6-3 across the front and they average 250 (pounds). That's not the team Aquinas fields, but they play that big and they play that fast.
"...They're extremely well-disciplined and their effort level - they're always fired up."
Aquinas graduated six players, all who were instrumental to the team's success. But the roster also returns a group that's arguably more talented and more athletic after growing up a year and spending more time in the weight room.
Kyle Napier played quarterback against Scotus last season. He's now a running back after Caleb Thege took over under center late in 2019.
Consistency was a problem for the Monarch offense all of last season, but not due to Napier. Coach Ron Mimick admits that was a failure to analyze talent on his part.
Inconsistency had to do with a young offensive line. Aquinas utilizes a complex blocking scheme that takes time to grasp. Yet, the coaching staff was willing to deal with growing pains on offense in an attempt to shore up the defense. That worked big time.
The Aquinas defense gave up fewer than 10 points per game. A year later, it brings back an all-district linebacker and all-district lineman. Nolan Eller, on the defensive front, recorded 125 tackles as a junior.
Eller led the team in tackles in each of the first two games and has 20 for the season. The Monarch D has collected nine tackles for loss in two games and allowed 468 total yards of offense.
"They just get a lot of guys to the football, and that's always a recipe for success," Linder said. "They're going to be flying around Friday night."
Offensively, the decision to endure the ups and downs of an offensive line learning on the fly has also paid off. Josh Uhrmacher, another all-district selection, returns to lead a group that has put up 703 rushing yards in the first two games.
As usual, several backs have touched the ball in the Aquinas ground attack. Michael Andel and Napier have been chief among the group.
Both went for over 100 yards last week. Andel had three touchdowns. He has 27 carries for 186 yards thus far while Napier has touched it 25 times for 196 yards. Aquinas has thrown just five passes - the most successful of which was a halfback pass at the end the first half against Neumann for a 27-yard touchdown.
"Their defense is great, but their offense is no slouch either," Linder said. "They're methodical and patient."
And, similar to Nebraska/Oklahoma games in the 1970s and 80s, at least every third game or so between Scotus and Aquinas includes some sort of out-of-the-ordinary, unexpected play, sequence or player that creates the moment that swings the result one way or another.
Linder has been in charge of Scotus football for less than a decade, but he already has his share of Scotus/Aquinas moments.
A bad punt snap by the Monarchs two years ago stood up as the difference for a 23-21 Shamrock win. A 10-6 victory in Scotus' 2015 state championship year needed a late denial of a Hail Mary for the win.
"It seems lately it's one bad snap for either team changes the course of the game. I know the weather has played a factor in these games before," Linder said. "In my first year here in 2013, Aquinas was here at Pawnee Park, it was a great game, back-and-forth, and we were about ready to score and lightning struck."
That sent the teams to the locker room for an hour. In that time, Aquinas drew up a new defense that disrupted the Scotus offense the remainder of the game.
"Even the way the ball bounces dramatically affects the outcome of this particular contest," Linder said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
