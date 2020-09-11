Monarch D poses Shamrocks a challenge in Week 3 rivalry matchup

As usual, several backs have touched the ball in the Aquinas ground attack. Michael Andel and Napier have been chief among the group.

Both went for over 100 yards last week. Andel had three touchdowns. He has 27 carries for 186 yards thus far while Napier has touched it 25 times for 196 yards. Aquinas has thrown just five passes - the most successful of which was a halfback pass at the end the first half against Neumann for a 27-yard touchdown.

"Their defense is great, but their offense is no slouch either," Linder said. "They're methodical and patient."

And, similar to Nebraska/Oklahoma games in the 1970s and 80s, at least every third game or so between Scotus and Aquinas includes some sort of out-of-the-ordinary, unexpected play, sequence or player that creates the moment that swings the result one way or another.

Linder has been in charge of Scotus football for less than a decade, but he already has his share of Scotus/Aquinas moments.

A bad punt snap by the Monarchs two years ago stood up as the difference for a 23-21 Shamrock win. A 10-6 victory in Scotus' 2015 state championship year needed a late denial of a Hail Mary for the win.