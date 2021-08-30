Monarch defense sets tone in opener

No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale 54, HLHF 52: The Bulldogs scored the first points of the game but a 24-point second quarter by the Warriors was too much to overcome. HLHF senior Jacob Sjuts was 11 of 32 throwing for 133 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes were to brother Jason. Ayden Veik and Ashton Sims also caught touchdown passes.

Shelby-Rising City 38, Thayer Central 26: The Huskies trailed 20-6 at halftime but then only allowed six points in the second half. SRC was 1-7 last season and didn't capture a win until the final week.

CLASS D-2

Humphrey Saint Francis 40, Wynot 6: The Flyers jumped out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter. Spencer Engel carried the ball 16 times for 131 yards with a touchdown, Tanner Pfeifer went 25 for 112 with two touchdowns and Kegan Hackerott caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Tyrel Wegener and Tristen Classen both had 10 tackles.

"I thought we came out ready to play. We were able to score from the first play of scrimmage, which was a real nice way to start the game," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "Our defense was very solid throughout as we had numerous guys step up and play a lot of plays for us. "We have a lot to work on but it was a good win against a quality opponent."