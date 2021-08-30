Monarch defense sets tone in opener

A dominant Aquinas Catholic defense that returned a chunk of its starters picked up where it left off at in Friday's 27-0 shutout of Wahoo Neumann.
Aquinas held Neumann to just 155 yards of offense and 54 of that on the ground. The Senior Michael Andel found the end zone from eight yards out in the second quarter and scored twice more in the second half.
Aquinas added to the lead with a Curtis Humlicek 34-yard touchdown run before the half then extended it to 20-0 in the third on Andel's 1-yard dive and produced the final points in the fourth on Andel's 6-yard run.
He finished with 21 carries for 104 yards and 10 tackles, Rowdy Truksa had two tackles for loss and nine stops total and John Prochaska caught three passes for 40 yards.
"The defense played solid. We didn't give up anything big," coach Ron Mimick said. "They didn't give up any big players until we put out JVs in so the defense played really good across the board I thought."
In other football action...
CLASS B
Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0: The Warriors struggled to gain traction early on offense and never recovered. Nebraska City had 360 yards of of offense at halftime to just 47 for Schuyler. Joxsemar Bernal led the Warriors with 17 yards rushing on six carries.
CLASS C-1
Boone Central 39, No. 5 Norfolk Catholic 17: Boone Central jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on long touchdown runs, one by Parker Borer for 93 yards, and led the rest of the way. Norfolk Catholic drew to within 13-10 with 2:51 left in the first half but Boone Central answered with a 36-yard kickoff return then a six-play drive capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Braden Benes to Carsten Bird.
"This one left a sour taste in our mouths last year so it's been circled for a long time," coach Mark Hudson said. "Norfolk Catholic is well-coached and physical, so getting a the W is a good first step and tells the kids the work and adjustments in the offseason are paying off. It's a huge confidence builder."
CLASS C-2
David City 22, Twin River 6: The Scouts used the combination of an early special teams play and a stout front four to control a young Twin River team that started four freshmen. David City senior Ethan Underwood started the scoring with a 35-yard punt return following a three-and-out by the defense for an 8-0 first quarter lead. Senior quarterback Seth Golden added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third, and Underwood scored again from 6 yards out later in the frame. Twin River junior Korbe Urkoski scored the lone Titan points in the fourth on a 67-yard run. Neither team generated 200 yards of offense.
"The punt return hurt us a lot. Other than that I thought we played well on special teams," Twin River coach Bob Frederickson said. "Week 2 will be a huge challenge. Crofton is big and very experienced. We just have to not let the stage get too big for us. Scoring early would be huge for us to keep it close."
CLASS D-1
No. 3 Cross County 42, Clarkson/Leigh 22: Three straight scores after Clarkson/Leigh made it 8-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Kyle Kasik put Cross County ahead to stay the rest of the night. Carter Seim rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns while Haiden Hild had 89 and three scores for the Tigers. Patriot quarterback Eli Hays picked up 161 yards on 27 carries and scored twice.
"It was a good test of keeping our heads about us," Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said. "The game had the same feel that Burwell did last year - several adverse moments we had to face and decide who we were going to be. It definitely helps a your program grow when you play a quality opponent by Clarkson/Leigh. The score definitely doesn't do the game justice. It was a lot closer than 42-22."
No. 4 Howells-Dodge 58, East Butler 0: Three different Jaguars scored in the first quarter then quarterback Brittin Sindelar found the end zone on a throw and a run in the second for a 38-0 halftime lead. Six different Howells-Dodge players had a touchdown.
No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale 54, HLHF 52: The Bulldogs scored the first points of the game but a 24-point second quarter by the Warriors was too much to overcome. HLHF senior Jacob Sjuts was 11 of 32 throwing for 133 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes were to brother Jason. Ayden Veik and Ashton Sims also caught touchdown passes.
Shelby-Rising City 38, Thayer Central 26: The Huskies trailed 20-6 at halftime but then only allowed six points in the second half. SRC was 1-7 last season and didn't capture a win until the final week.
CLASS D-2
Humphrey Saint Francis 40, Wynot 6: The Flyers jumped out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter. Spencer Engel carried the ball 16 times for 131 yards with a touchdown, Tanner Pfeifer went 25 for 112 with two touchdowns and Kegan Hackerott caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Tyrel Wegener and Tristen Classen both had 10 tackles.
"I thought we came out ready to play. We were able to score from the first play of scrimmage, which was a real nice way to start the game," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "Our defense was very solid throughout as we had numerous guys step up and play a lot of plays for us. "We have a lot to work on but it was a good win against a quality opponent."
Lawrence Nelson 58, High Plains 57: In a game that came down to who had the ball last, the Storm led for the majority of the night until the final minute when it couldn't come up with the needed stop. Lane Urkoski rushed 15 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns while Trevor Carlston carried it 11 times for 165 yards.
"You just have to look at last year's score and compare it to this year; huge difference," High Plains coach Greg Wood, who's team lost to Lawrence-Nelson 66-30 a year ago said. "Our kids are definitely committed to not letting history repeat. ...We have a long way to go, but I love the fight and the sportsmanship that these young men displayed Friday night."
Riverside 64, Osceola 38: Bulldog junior Isaiah Zelasney rushed for 329 yards and four touchdowns but it wasn't enough for an Osceola squad that gave up 28 points in the fourth quarter. Riverside led 36-30 with 12 minutes remaining then poured in four touchdowns.
Osceola led 22-8 until a turnover then a busted coverage left the two sides tied 22-22 at halftime. Riverside receivers found space behind the secondary several other times in the the second half.
"Isaiah is a very tough guy to bring down in the open field," Osceola coach Luke Ericson said. "He's very shifty, and when he gets away from the defense there's not too many people who can catch him. Our line also did a good job, for the most part, blocking for him."