More than Cinderella: 11 seed Lakeview into semifinals for third time in school history

Kurt Frenzen was eight years younger the last time Lakeview football made the playoff semifinals. Is that young enough to be the young version of Kurt Frenzen?

Well, that's only a question he can answer. But after Friday's 23-20 quarterfinal win over Boone Central, Frenzen joked that a key decision he made in the second quarter was one he's not sure his younger self would have chosen.

Driving to go up two scores and facing a fourth-and-short at the Boone Central 31, Frenzen chose to punt rather than take what looked to be a minimal risk. Quarterback Kolby Blaser rewarded that decision with a punt that pinned the Cardinals at their own 1.

The decision looked genius when the Lakeview defense came up with a safety on the next play. It was even more genius when the offense took the ensuing free kick on a touchdown drive for a 16-0 lead.

When Boone Central found some offense in the second half and scored three times, the two points from the safety proved to be the difference.

"Veteran coach Frenzen made a wise decision," Frenzen said. "I don't know if young coach Frenzen would have made the same decision."

Lakeview led 16-0 at halftime thanks to touchdown runs by Brock Mahoney and Blaser and the two-point tackle-for-loss by Adam Van Cleave . Boone Central had done little in the first half, earning just three possessions, punting on two and throwing an interception on another. But while the Cardinals mustered little in the first 24 minutes, they came out and made it 16-6 just two plays after halftime.

Quarterback Braden Benes hit Brant Benes for a 63-yard touchdown and just like that, the visitors had Viking fans on edge. Lakeview answered immediately and reasserted control on a four-minute drive that ended with Viking QB Kolby Blaser sneaking it in from 2 yards out and a 23-6 lead.

That would be enough.

Boone Central added touchdown passes at the start of the fourth quarter and with 1:23 left in the game, but thanks to the safety in the second quarter, Lakeview recovered an onside kick, picked up a first down and knelt out a win.

The Cardinals hit on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Benes to Carsten Bird at the start of the fourth quarter then Bird caught another on an 18-yard throw from Benes with 1:42 left in the game for the final three-point separation.

"In our last quarterfinal game we ran away from them in a bit. In this one, we tried to early and just couldn't close the door against a tough, hard-nosed football team, but when it came down to it, we got the win," Frenzen said. "This team needed to do this. We've had a lot of games where we've pulled away and there wasn't much pressure at the end. This year, this was the first time we stepped up when the game was on the line."

The crucial decision followed a 1-yard touchdown run by Mahoney at 10:57 of the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. Mahoney capped a 15-play drive that started halfway through the first quarter.

Boone Central put a drive together next but was forced to punt. Lakeview did the same but stalled just shot of the BC red zone. With less than a yard to go, Frenzen went conservative.

"Ten years ago we would have went for it, but the way our defense was playing at the time I felt we needed to play field position," he said. "I felt like we'd get the ball back and get in position, and what happens? Kolby coffin corners it, we get field position, and not only did we get field position but we went and scored off of that."

Lakeview had a solid return on the free kick and set up shop inside Boone Central territory. Blaser found Adam Van Cleave for a 35-yard touchdown pass three plays later. Van Cleave caught it at the 6, bobbled it, but brought it in and sprinted through defenders to the end zone.

"I'm usually not a very good punter," Blaser, also the punter, joked. "I'm just going to call that luck."

At this point, however, there are few lucky teams that make it into the final four. It's just the third time in the history of the school that the football team has made it this far. Lakeview lost to Ashland-Greenwood 33-28 in the 2013 semifinals. The 1990 Vikings defeated Pierce 7-0 before falling to Elkhorn Mount Michael 14-7 in the Class B championship.

Lakeview, an 11 seed, planned all year to get to at least this point. They'll go on the road next week to face 3 seed Kearney Catholic. On the top of the bracket, 12 seed Battle Creek defeated 4 seed Scotus 33-21 at home in a rematch of a regular season game the Shamrocks won 28-21. Battle Creek will travel to face 8 seed Pierce, a 35-28 winner over Ashland-Greenwood.

Blaser finished 5 of 6 throwing for 75 yards, the one touchdown and one interception. He rushed 15 times for 36 yards and one score. Cooper Tessendorf led the rushing attack with 10 carries and 64 yards. Van Cleave caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Jenkinson led the way with seven tackles, while Van Cleave and Mason Viergutz had interceptions and Eli Osten had a quarterback sack.

For the second Friday in a row, a team from Lakeview will face a team from Kearney Catholic in the state semifinals.

"It was a heck of a game. I'm proud of the team. I think we played great," senior Jaeden Jenkinson said. "Boone was an amazing team. We just made a couple more plays than them. I'm excited."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.