New team, same goal: Discoverers football expecting playoffs

Columbus High football enters the 2022 season with the expectation of qualifying for the playoffs for the third straight year.

The Discoverers went 7-2 last year, their most wins since 2017, but it enters this season looking to fill some holes after a large and productive senior class graduated.

"We're replacing a lot of young men that did a lot for this program. There's some holes we got to fill, but I think these guys are going to do a great job filling some of these holes," Columbus head coach Craig Williams said. "We're not going to have the same look as last year. There's some things we got to adjust, but I think the end result we're going to be a good product on the field. I think these guys are going to make sure that happens."

The Discoverers graduated starting quarterback Brody Mickey and four of their top five pass catchers and tacklers. Filling the leadership role will be seniors Adoriyan Daniels and Liam Blaser looking to guide the younger players.

Daniels anchors the Discoverer secondary after defending a team-high nine passes last season. Blaser returns after leading the team in rushing, tackles and interceptions. He rushed for 727 yards and 10 touchdowns, recorded 94 tackles and four interceptions.

"Adoriyan (Daniels), he's played a ton of reps on the defensive side of the ball. I think that's going to be one of our strengths is defensive backfield. The experience that he brings is irreplaceable," Williams said. "Liam (Blaser) playing at linebacker ... having those two guys back that can help us lead through some of that stuff and help the younger guys or the newer guys, that's huge for us."

Daniels said helping out the team is liking helping his younger brothers.

"It's kind of just taking those guys in the same thing I would do with my siblings," Daniels said. "You get to play a little bit more, you get a little bit more spotlight and you get to impact the whole game a lot more."

Blaser and Daniels were in the position of the younger players two years as sophomore varsity players learning from the seniors. Now, they get to fill that role.

"I think it's just allowing the kids to see the bigger picture of it. It's not just you're this player in that position," Blaser said. "You're part of this team and you need to step up and play that position. I think we have a lot young guys that are willing to do that and it's good to see that."

Offensively, Columbus will have a new quarterback under center as well as new wide receivers. However, the Discoverers return an experienced offensive line led by senior Santos Gonzalez and junior Carter Fedde. In total, four return on the O-line.

"I think if you're going to build a high school football team, you got to start up front. You can't do anything unless you get that snap back and keep some guys off your quarterbacks and off your back, so not only do we return four guys up front but a couple of our backups, who were really good last year," Williams said.

"That helps us with that transition from getting some new receivers in there, getting a new quarterback in there. At times, we'll be able to just run the ball a little bit, which will let those other guys catch up and get some experience."

The Discoverers will have a new starting quarterback under center this season after Brody Mickey graduated. Williams said junior Braylon Vancura, who played in five games last season, and sophomore Will Wickham could both see snaps at the beginning of the season.

"Braylon Vancura got a number of snaps as our backup, but a lot of times he looked like a sophomore playing varsity football, which it happens. He's probably coming in a little bit ahead of the other kids just because he's been out there in that quarterback role," Williams said. "Will Wickham's got a very bright future for this football program. We've got an opportunity to grow a couple kids for the next couple years."

At wide receiver, the Discoverers lost most of its production. Ernest Hausmann caught 37 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Graduates Rylee Iburg and Blake Thompson each tallied over 100 receiving yards last season.

Williams said juniors Dylan Crumley and Tanner Esch and Daniels will be among the cast slotted into to fill the roles at the skill positions.

"We don't have the bigger Ernest Hausmanns out there running backside posts down the field for us, but we're going to be fast. All of our kids can run. We're going to be faster in that group than we were last year," Williams said. "We've talked with these guys about it in practice. We have to play fast. We're not going to be the biggest team on the field, so if we don't play to our full speed, then we're going to have problems. When we do, we're going to cause problems for some teams."

Defensively, Williams said, the Discoverers need to increase the amount of takeaways to provide shorter fields for an inexperienced offense. With the difficulty of its schedule, he said they're not going to shut out teams, but you got to make it tough on them.

"We need to be able to force three, four punts a game and force two turnovers a game. Our defense is always to play to the fact that make teams take snaps. Don't give up the 80-yarder. If they're going 80 yards, make it be on 11 plays," Williams said. "At some point in high school, teams are going to make mistakes. They're high school kids. You make them take snaps. The more snaps they take, the more opportunities you're going to have to force them into a mistake."

As the veteran in the linebacker room, Blaser said he's excited to guide the underclassmen through the season.

"Me being there, being a two-year guy that's played as a sophomore, played as a junior, have been there. I'm just really excited to coach those guys up and help them learn just like I did and be that guy for them," Blaser said. "I think we have some really great athletes in there and some great guys that fit the body type, that can play the role and I'm just excited for what they can show."

The Discoverers start the season Friday with a Week 0 rivalry at Fremont. It's the first the time the schools have faced in three years, a game Columbus won 33-13. After that, it hosts Norfolk for its second rivalry game in as many weeks.

A good start, Blaser said, could propel them for the rest of the season.

"I think it's huge. You get that momentum. Everyone comes in so excited and then let's keep that rolling, "Blaser said. "You win those first two rivalry games, who knows what you're season is going to look like in the future."

Three years ago, Columbus lost the final game with four seconds left in a game that would have sent them to the playoffs. Since then, it has qualified for back-to-back playoffs and the expectation it to make it three in a row.

"Adoriyan (Daniels) and I have had the opportunity that we've been in the playoffs the two years we played varsity football. That's an expectation for us this year," Blaser said. "Even though we lost a lot of seniors, we expect to be there too."