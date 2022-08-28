Norfolk overpowers Discoverers, pulling away in second half

Columbus High hosted Norfolk in its home opener Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium. The Discoverers, coming off a close win over Fremont in Week 0, struggled to sustain drives offensively. Defensively, Norfolk combined for 461 yards as it won the game 38-7.

"Norfolk was the better football team. They were more aggressive. They were more physical. They deserved to win," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "They kind of dominated the game from about the second possession on and we just couldn't sustain anything, get anything going."

Panthers quarterback Kaden Ternus completed 20 of 30 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. The senior had six completions of 15 yards or more. On the ground, Norfolk posted 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

"They have a returning quarterback (Ternus), a couple returning receivers and they did a good job giving them a chance, but like we told our guys at halftime, they were making plays and we weren't making plays," Williams said. "Their receivers were coming down with the balls and our DBs were having a hard time finding it and getting it out of their hands, so that was the biggest difference in the second half.

The Discoverers only totaled 132 yards offensively. After rushing for 281 yards last week against Fremont, Columbus only recorded 108 yards, averaging 4.3 yards a carry. Liam Blaser rushed 12 times for 32 yards and a touchdown. Adoriyan Daniels led the team in rushing with 64 yards on six carries.

Williams attributed the offensive struggles to a lack of execution on the edges and Norfolk being more physical.

"It was just a battle for us to gain 4 yards. The holes weren't there," he said. "We got to look at film to figure it out all the details of it, but I think it was pretty clear Norfolk was the aggressor and more physical team and it showed."

The Panthers took the lead halfway through the opening quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Payson Owen. In the second quarter, Norfolk doubled its lead on a 24-yard touchdown throw by Ternus to senior wide receiver Jacob Licking.

Columbus got on the board with 3:07 remaining in the first half on a 2-yard touchdown by Blaser. However, Norfolk snatched the momentum on a 3-yard touchdown throw by Ternus to junior Tanner Eisenhauer as the clock hit triple zeroes, giving the Panthers a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Discoverers received the second half kickoff and Dylan Crumley returned it 50 yards to the Norfolk 40-yard line. However, they failed to convert it into any points.

After a field goal increased the Panther lead to 24-7, Norfolk tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Junior fullback Hudson Waldow scored a 55-yard touchdown run with 9:52 remaining in the game. A 7-yard run by junior Mason Merkel made it 38-7.

Williams said the Norfolk score right before halftime was a tough one for the team to overcome.

"We try to pull ourselves back up," Williams said. "We had a nice kickoff return to start the second half, but we just couldn't get anything going and sustain anything to put the ball in the end zone."

The energy within the team, Williams said, was strong. He said the came ready to play, but they just couldn't get things going.

"We came out energized and ready to go," he said. "Just Norfolk consistently moved the ball down the field the whole game and we just couldn't get it going on offense."

It's a quick turnaround for the Discoverers as they'll host Lincoln Southwest Thursday night. It's the first of back-to-back Thursday games for Columbus and four this season.

"It's good mentally to move past it because you just focus on something different because it's frustrating. I think everybody's frustrated. We've had a lot of success in this program in the last few years," Williams said. "It's frustrating when you run into something like (tonight), but it's also the spirit of competition. It's why everybody plays this game because there's so many ups and downs and you got to fight through these things."