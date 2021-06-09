North Team win puts Frenzen's coaching on full display

The Shrine Bowl is an all-star game. There's a certain level of preparation that has to go into it simply because of the nature of football. How coaches and players approach that preparation can reveal a lot about their capabilities to teach, inspire and shape a diverse group into one unit.

Frenzen has always had the capacity to fire up a team with his words. The talk he gave following Saturday's walk through and the much more fiery one in the locker room just north of Foster Field a few hours later won't soon be forgotten by anyone who heard the message.

But emotional and uplifting locker room speeches are mostly a thing of Hollywood movie scripts. It rarely makes a difference in the outcome.

What made the difference Saturday was the path Frenzen had carved out in the days prior.

His outlook went something like this:

"They've probably got more name brand players? That's OK, we respect that and look forward to the challenge. So the other team is chirping and doing little things to get under our skin? That's fine, we'll store that frustration up for later when it can be useful.

"We're going to play with great emotion but not let that emotion get the better of us. We respect everyone and fear no one."