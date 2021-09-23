Oakley finds a home in Manhattan

Scotus Central Catholic senior Garrett Oakley decommitted from the offer he had at Northern Illinois over the weekend and announced his new home on Tuesday - Kansas State and coach Chris Klieman.

Oakley originally announced a verbal commitment to Northern Illinois in April before switching to the Wildcats just a few days ago.

The senior tight end becomes the second Division I power five recruit in the city along with Husker commit Ernest Hausmann at Columbus High.

Oakley announced the decision via Twitter with thanks to God, his family, friends, coaches, trainers and supporters. He moved to tight end this season and has caught 16 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Be sure to check future issues of the Telegram for an interview with Oakley about his decision.

