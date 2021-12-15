Oakley: No doubt about Shamrock's commitment

Garrett Oakley's signing ceremony on Wednesday morning inside the Dowd Activity Center made his future with Kansas State football official. But it was perhaps later that day in an operating room that Oakley's commitment to the Wildcats was demonstrated most clearly.

A tear in the labrum of Oakley's left hip will require surgery. The ball joint in his hip socket is also in need of some adjustments. He lived with it during football season, and could continue to do so for the next five months, but that would put him behind for summer training and eventually fall camp. The surgery requires a four to six month recovery period.

So Oakley had a decision - play out his final basketball season and compete one last time in track and field or forego his remaining athletic moments as a Shamrock and start on his path toward Manhattan. Before he even reached the calendar year of his graduation, reality was staring Oakley in the face.

"I just wanted to be ready for them. I want to make an impact down there as soon as I can," Oakley said. "... They were pretty happy I was getting it done now. It shows some character that I wanted to be there for them and I was their guy. At the same time, it's unfortunate for basketball season and my teammates.

"A big decision like that takes some thinking."

Oakley's bone growth caused friction on the labrum that eventually tore it. The tear was identified in June. His first decision was whether or not to have surgery then, but at that point he was still working toward a Division I scholarship.

He had a full slate of summer camps to attend and, thus, couldn't put himself on the shelf. And, of course, he wasn't going to miss his senior season of football.

Scotus went on an unexpected 9-2 run, spent much of the year inside the top five, Oakley caught 33 passes, amassed 579 yards receiving and scored eight touchdowns. He leaves the program as the career leader in receptions and receiving yards. Oakley switched from wide receiver to tight end, the position he'll play at K-State, and helped open holes for an offense that averaged 214 yards per game and scored 30 total touchdowns.

Oakley was named a Class C-1 First Team All-State member by the Omaha World-Herald. Outside of winning a few more games, it was all a guy could hope for in his final season.

And while football is his first love, Oakley has steadily grown over the past two years on the hardwood and in the long jump pit. He was set to be the Shamrocks' main option in the paint in the winter and, after qualifying for the state track meet for the first time, seemed to be in position to close his career with a medal in the spring.

Then there's all the extras that come with being a part of a basketball and track team that can't be predicted. All of that, to some extent, would be lost by going under the knife in December.

In reality, it was a tough decision but not one that he toiled over for days that spread into weeks. What he ultimately decided wasn't a surprise to Scotus football coach Tyler Linder.

"That's a tremendous decision that Garrett has made, and it's one that comes with a lot of sacrifice and a lot of consideration," Linder said. "Garrett, outside of being a tremendous talent, he's been the greatest teammate. You can see that on the football field making the transition from wide receiver to tight end because he knew that's what our school needed and what our team needed to be successful. He's always a team player."

Linder sees it off the field as well, most keenly with his oldest son who has cerebral palsy. Oakley always has the time for his younger fans and has inspired them, as Linder sees in his own back yard, to want to be just like their favorite player when they're throwing the football around. There always seems to be an argument about who gets to be Garrett Oakley.

Whatever he achieves at the next level, it's that kind of impact Oakley says is his proudest legacy.

"I just want to have left an impact on others. A lot of younger kids look up to me. It's just about being a good role model, a good leader, a good teammate and playing well on the field," he said. "More importantly, be there for others and be the best person you can be."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

