Opportunity awaits in #1 Pierce

A road game at top-ranked Pierce provides all sorts of opportunity for Lakeview football on Friday night.
The Bluejays have an extended winning streak over the Vikings, they're the reigning state champs in addition to their No. 1 ranking and no one has come to town and left Pierce with a win in four years.
Lakeview will be the underdog and the team in position to make an early announcement about its potential in 2021, potential that was already receiving attention before the season.
But playoff berths and championships aren't earned in Week 2. Make no mistake about it, Lakeview will load the buses with every intention for a victory. Win or lose, coach Kurt Frenzen said the maturity of the team won't allow an overreaction to the final result.
The excitement for Friday has more to do with the opportunity than anything else. Lakeview expects a special season. Pierce gives it a chance to take the next step in the process and grow into those expectations.
"They're excited to go up to Pierce and play. That's going to tell us where we're at right now," Frenzen said. "I don't sense any nervousness or anxiety. We're all on board. We want to go up there and play as hard as we can and see what happens."
Lakeview fell victim to Pierce's ball control offense a year ago, running only 15 first-half plays compared to 36 for the Bluejays. They built a 28-7 halftime lead and never led by less than two touchdowns.
A year later, the Vikings enter the matchup not only for an evaluation of the team as a whole, but more specifically, a reading on what its depth is like. Pierce has talented starters but always seems to have crucial backups that allow the Bluejays to continue to lean on the opposition and grind the other team into dust.
Frenzen is looking for a similar makeup for his roster. Playing the team that's perhaps best at developing depth will reveal where Lakeview is at in that regard.
"They just come at you in waves. On defense, they play 16, 17, 18 guys on the regular. You just don't see that in C-1 football," Frenzen said. "How do we do that? How do we pick those moments where we can get people on the field? We want to see guys out there at important times and see if they can get some things done."
Pierce went unbeaten a year ago on its way to the program's fourth state title and first since 2008. The Bluejays return their quarterback, top two running backs, top receiver, leading tackler and have played in the past two championships. In the past three years, Pierce is 34-2.
Lakeview hasn't made the playoffs since 2017 and, as far as online records indicate, hasn't beaten Pierce since at least before 2004.
But the return of both units up front and at least eight starters on both sides of the ball had both the World-Herald and the Journal Star inserting the Vikings into the preseason top 10. Lakeview was No. 3 in Omaha and No. 7 in Lincoln. They head to Pierce up to No. 5 in Lincoln and still at No. 3 in Omaha.
Pierce faced No. 7 St. Paul last week and won 45-21. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and can be heard on KZEN 100.3 FM and can be viewed on Striv.TV.
"Our seniors have talked, without prompting from me, that they want to know where they're at," Frenzen said. "They want to get out there, they want to play the game and they want to know where, exactly, we're at in the process of the 2021 season. Are we ahead of the curve? Have we got a long ways to go? They want to get a report card back after this game and get feedback and take it forward to help navigate the rest of the season."
