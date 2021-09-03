Opportunity awaits in #1 Pierce

A year later, the Vikings enter the matchup not only for an evaluation of the team as a whole, but more specifically, a reading on what its depth is like. Pierce has talented starters but always seems to have crucial backups that allow the Bluejays to continue to lean on the opposition and grind the other team into dust.

Frenzen is looking for a similar makeup for his roster. Playing the team that's perhaps best at developing depth will reveal where Lakeview is at in that regard.

"They just come at you in waves. On defense, they play 16, 17, 18 guys on the regular. You just don't see that in C-1 football," Frenzen said. "How do we do that? How do we pick those moments where we can get people on the field? We want to see guys out there at important times and see if they can get some things done."

Pierce went unbeaten a year ago on its way to the program's fourth state title and first since 2008. The Bluejays return their quarterback, top two running backs, top receiver, leading tackler and have played in the past two championships. In the past three years, Pierce is 34-2.

Lakeview hasn't made the playoffs since 2017 and, as far as online records indicate, hasn't beaten Pierce since at least before 2004.