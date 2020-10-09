Opportunity knocks for Columbus football

Columbus High football returns home Friday for its final scheduled home game of the season looking to put itself in position for at least one more.

As the NSAA announced about a month ago, each of the 24 teams currently active in Class A will make the playoffs in a postseason starting Week 9 - Oct. 23. An NSAA committee will seed the teams 1-24, the top eight will have a bye and the next 9-16 will host in the first round.

With four unbeaten teams and two others with just one loss, Columbus has a shot at the top eight, but that looks unlikely without some help and perhaps a win over No. 1 Bellevue West next week.

Still in reach is earning a home game starting with a win Friday over a 2-4 Lincoln Pius X team with two common opponents. Pius edged out Lincoln High 12-7 on Sept. 11 and defeated Lincoln North Star 16-13 on Sept. 25. Columbus blasted the Links 42-0 but lost to North Star 24-19 after falling behind 24-3.

Both teams enter Friday following a loss: Lincoln High 24-0 to Millard South and Columbus 41-19 to Kearney.