Opportunity knocks for Columbus football

Columbus High football returns home Friday for its final scheduled home game of the season looking to put itself in position for at least one more.
As the NSAA announced about a month ago, each of the 24 teams currently active in Class A will make the playoffs in a postseason starting Week 9 - Oct. 23. An NSAA committee will seed the teams 1-24, the top eight will have a bye and the next 9-16 will host in the first round.
With four unbeaten teams and two others with just one loss, Columbus has a shot at the top eight, but that looks unlikely without some help and perhaps a win over No. 1 Bellevue West next week.
Still in reach is earning a home game starting with a win Friday over a 2-4 Lincoln Pius X team with two common opponents. Pius edged out Lincoln High 12-7 on Sept. 11 and defeated Lincoln North Star 16-13 on Sept. 25. Columbus blasted the Links 42-0 but lost to North Star 24-19 after falling behind 24-3.
Both teams enter Friday following a loss: Lincoln High 24-0 to Millard South and Columbus 41-19 to Kearney.
"We have to correct the things we made mistakes on, things like ball security, which we've been so good on this year. We had a lapse last Friday, but it's nothing our guys didn't know," coach Craig Williams said. "...We quickly focused on, this is a huge game for us. It's a chance to get to 5-2 on the year and, against a team that's played really well this year, a chance to build our resumé."
Pius wins have included a fourth-quarter goal line stand against Lincoln High and a 31-yard touchdown pass with 2½ minutes left against North Star that built a 16-7 advantage.
Pius led Lincoln East 20-13 in Week 1 just before halftime when the Spartans tied it then used a Thunderbolt fumble to add another touchdown just before half. It remained 27-20 until two Lincoln East fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Big plays in the passing game cost Pius against Grand Island and had the Thunderbolts in a 17-0 hole at the start of the fourth quarter. Gretna scored three first-quarter touchdowns against Pius and led 28-3 at halftime. Millard South allowed Pius just 77 yards of offense last week and built a 35-0 lead at the break.
"The biggest one we talk about is the North Star game to make sure our kids understand that was a North Star team that beat us, and that Pius came out and played a solid, full game against them. We feel like we really only played well in the second half," Williams said. "That's the game we've kind of focused on."
Colby Chapelle has been at the controls for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 495 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also got 97 yards rushing on 32 carries. Blake Vodicka leads the ground attack with a 4.3 yards-per-carry average. Drew Easley has 15 catches and three touchdowns. Julian Castillo and his 50 tackles lead a defense that has 26 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
"You can tell that they're disciplined and you can tell they work hard," Williams said. "You're not going to see the Division I recruits all across the board, but you're going to see a bunch of kids who work hard, play hard and play the game the right way."
Williams said Friday will likely come down to the line of scrimmage. Though the Thunderbolts have struggled to find consistent offense and given up more than 30 points three times defensively, little of that, Williams said, has to do with effort up front.
Although Pius has been overmatched several times, the want-to has been ever-present. Columbus will have to match that desire.
"I think the team that can get that edge and gets the mentality that they're going to own that line," he said, "that's going to be the team that has the upper hand in this game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
