Osecola Football 2020: A bitter taste but a new standard

There's no doubt Osecola football will walk away from the 2020 season with a foul taste in its mouth.

The Bulldogs had the most potent offense in program history, the most dominant, punishing defense the school had ever seen and used both to torch opponents on their way to an unbeaten regular season.

That meant little to Osceola when a scoreless second half at Falls City Sacred Heart meant elimination in the quarterfinals. For a group that raised a trophy in D-1 last season, it felt so premature.

The Bulldogs graduate eight. All of them were, in one way or another, part of the D-1 championship last fall in the co-op with Osceola/High Plains. In four years, they've also, in one way or another, been a part of 29 total wins - another program record.

So, yes, to close without a championship feels almost unfair. Coach Bog Fuller sees it in a different way. For two years, Osceola football achieved every goal it had set, every single one, except for a second championship.

The manner in which that was accomplished is still impressive.