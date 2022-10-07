Patriots pull away from Discoverers in second half

OMAHA - The Discoverers, coming off their bye week, started Thursday's game at Millard South on the perfect note on a blustery, chilly night in Omaha.

On the Patriots' first play from scrimmage, Columbus forced a fumble after a run of about 20 yards. Liam Blaser recovered the fumble, setting up the offense at the Millard South 39-yard line.

Columbus moved the ball methodically down the field, converting a 3rd-and-11 on a 22-yard pass from Braylon VanCura to Blaser. Two plays later, Blaser punched it in from a yard out for his sixth touchdown of the season.

"We told them when they got off the bus, carry yourself with confidence and I think we had that in the first half. We had some things go our way, which obviously helps boost the confidence a little bit," Columbus head coach Craig Williams said. "Great job by the defense getting that takeaway right out of the shoot. It was a good start for us, unfortunately for us (tonight), we got to play four quarters."

Millard South was held in the red zone on the next drive, settling for a field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3. The Patriots took the lead on a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from senior Camden Kozeal to Lance Rucker with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter.

The Discoverers moved the ball to the Millard South 30-yard line with under five minutes left. On 4th-and-5, VanCura's exchange with Dylan Crumley was fumbled, leading to a Patriots takeaway.

"Honestly, I'll have to look at film, but it was at least a first down," Williams said. "Might have been a touchdown if we got that ball handed off and we had the lead there probably going into halftime."

A fake field goal snuffed out by Columbus, a punt and a missed Patriots field goal ended the half with the score 10-7.

In the second half, the Discoverers struggled to moved the sticks. Columbus recorded five three-and-outs and one interception. The second half featured just one first down.

The Patriots pounced on short fields, scoring six touchdowns on six possessions in the second half to win 49-7.

"We told them coming out of halftime, they're going to take the wind. They're going to try to blitz us and put a lot of pressure on us and pick up the intensity and try to run up the score in the third quarter with the wind at their back. That's what they do," Williams said. "Unfortunately, we didn't step up and match that intensity. We had too many penalties. Too many self-inflicted wounds. While Kael Forney did a nice job punting the ball. It's a pretty tough wind (tonight) and we just kept setting them up with short fields."

Kozeal completed 13 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 50 yards and one score as the Discoverers struggled to pressure the Patriot signal-caller.

"That's something we've been battling all year trying to find ways to generate some pressure on the quarterback. It's got to be something we keep working on," Williams said. "These kids played hard and I love them to death. They came in against a very good football team and we just got to find a way to keep matching that intensity and keep moving forward."

The Discoverer offensive line dealt with injuries as senior Santos Gonzalez didn't play Thursday and senior Erick Marxsen suffered an injury in the second quarter and didn't return to the game.

Williams described the O-line's performance as up-and-down.

"In the first half, we were able to do some of our inside zone stuff," he said. "The problem in the second half was we could get nothing going on the outside, which freed up those inside guys to kind of take care tackle-to-tackle for them. We've got to be able to get our edge game going a little bit. We got to be a little bit tougher on the outside."

Columbus suffered its sixth-straight defeat to fall to 1-6 on the season. It'll host Lincoln High on Friday in its final home game of the season.