Pierce controls lines of scrimmage, gash Shamrocks for 45-7 win

Scotus Central Catholic ran into one of the state's top C-1 contenders Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Field. The Pierce Bluejays, rated No. 2 by the Lincoln Journal Star and last year's state runner-up, rolled into Columbus and won 45-7.

Pierce featured Husker commit Ben Brahmer. The senior was the state's second-leading receiver last year, but had a quiet night with just three catches for 57 yards. Instead, it was the Bluejays running game that dictated play.

On 45 attempts, they rushed for 389 yards, an average of 8.6 yards a carry. Keenan Valverde led the game with 21 carries, 110 yards and five touchdowns. On the first play of the fourth quarter, junior Gavin Sullivan took his only carry of the night 85 yards to the end zone for Pierce's final score of the night.

Scotus head coach Tyler Linder said they had a great week of practice and he felt the team came ready to play.

"It's really hard to keep a great team like the Pierce Bluejays in check and they definitely capitalized on some of the mistakes early and jumped out to an early lead," Linder said. "All that being said, there was a lot of fight in our kids all night long and we're able to look at it and see ... Pierce is clearly in that upper echelon this year. It was a measuring stick for us to see where we're at, see where we want to be. They've given us a lot of things to work on this week."

Scotus finished with 222 total yards. Quarterback Trenton Cielocha was 7 for 13 passing with 142 yards and one interception. Jackson Heng caught two passes for 90 yards. Cameron Houfek and Lucas Wemhoff tallied 29 and 21 receiving yards, respectively.

After rushing for 233 yards in Week 1 at Aquinas Catholic, it totaled just 80 yards on 27 carries. Jack Faust was the Shamrocks' top rusher with 10 carries for 43 yards. Henry Ramaekers carried the ball seven times for 31 yards and scored the lone Shamrock touchdown.

"This game was going to be won in the trenches and they won both sides of it. I really think their offensive line established a new line of scrimmage when they were in possession of the ball," Linder said. "When we were in possession of the ball, they just really hunkered down and controlled that line of scrimmage and forced everything to bounce to their more skill position players to make and clean up all those tackles."

Scotus forced the Bluejays into a punt on the opening possession. Cielocha completed a 17-yard pass to Wemhoff for the Shamrocks only first down on its opening possession.

Pierce took the lead with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run from Valverde. It converted two third downs on the drive with Scholting connecting with Brahmer for 16 yards on a third and 12. Valverde's touchdown came on third and goal to make it 6-0.

Two plays later, Faust fumbled the ball at its own 23-yard line. After a 21-yard run by Brahmer, Valverde took the ball 2 yards into the end zone to make it 12-0 after a failed two-point conversion.

Scotus turned it over on its second straight possession on an interception. Cielocha, facing a third and seven at its own 23, threw an interception feeling blindside pressure. The Bluejays took the ensuing drive 29 yards to the end zone on a 3-yard run by Valverde. With 11:57 remaining in the first half, Pierce led 18-0.

The Shamrocks punted on their next two possessions with Pierce scoring touchdowns on the final two drives of the first half. Valverde scored his third 2-yard touchdown run with 7:06 remaining and wide receiver Addison Croghan scored from 8 yards out to take a 32-0 lead into halftime.

Pierce ended the first half with five straight touchdown drives.

Scotus opened the second half with the ball and Cielocha completed an 86-yard pass to Jackson Heng. Heng, who was left unmarked behind the Pierce secondary, took it all the way to the Pierce 8-yard line.

After 2-yard runs by Faust and Cielocha, the Shamrock quarterback threw back-to-back incomplete passes leading to a turnover on downs.

Pierce punted the ball back to Scotus, but facing a fourth and four at its own 49, Cielocha was sacked. Valverde scored five plays later, a 10-yard run, to increase the lead to 39-0. Sullivan's long touchdown run came on the first play of the fourth quarter.

"Their offensive line is just very, very stout. They stretch about 240 (pounds) across the board, some seasoned veterans. They're incredibly deep with their front seven," Linder said. "What they're able to do with their play-action passing game keeps you honest. Just really impressed how they set an edge. It's a very versatile offense."

Scotus got on the scoreboard on its final drive of the game, running nine plays for 72 yards. Ramaekers entered the end zone on a 6-yard run to make it 45-7 with 6:04 remaining.

Defensively, Faust recorded a team-best 12 tackles. Wemhoff contributed with six tackles. Cielocha, Ramaekers and Evan Kiene ended with four tackles each.

Linder said you got to pick your poison when defending Pierce and they wanted to take Brahmer out of the equation to eliminate the big play. The Shamrocks head coach said they did that for the most part.

Next up for Scotus is another home game against St. Paul on Friday. The Wildcats are 1-1 with a 42-6 win over O'Neill and a 23-0 loss to Minden. Linder said he was glad to be able to play a team like Pierce early in the season to show where they're at.

"That's the level of play we need to match. That's the physical style we need to play with to be an elite team. There's a lot of maturation that needs to happen. We have to bring it physically and match our opponent's intensity," he said. "I feel very comfortable with our schedule. These are some games we need to have and are going to be very competitive in."