Pierce holds off Lakeview in slugfest

PIERCE - Kurt Frenzen decided six days earlier how Lakeview was going to come to No. 1 Pierce and knock off the reigning champions.
Meeting with the coaching staff on Sunday, he predicted that if the defense could hold the Bluejays to 28 points, a fourth-quarter drive would win the game on a two-point conversion. Frenzen was, almost, prophetic.
Friday in Pierce, Lakeview scored with under a remaining and kept the offense on the field. A perfect play call had quarterback Kolby Blaser rolling out to his right with Max Fremarek wide open in the end zone. But Blaser’s pass came up just inches short - Pierce 28, Lakeview 27.
So it wasn’t exactly the stuff of dreams, but result notwithstanding, the Vikings have quite a bit to be proud about in going toe-to-toe with the current standard-bearer in Class C-1.
Lakeview fell behind three times, tied it up on the very next drive all three times, overcame a missed opportunity inside the Pierce red zone and overcame a crushing turnover. Frenzen and the Vikings won’t put any value in a moral victory, but Friday sure provided validation to the belief Lakeview has in its potential.
“We kept coming back. Every time it looked like we made a mistake that was going to get the game going in their direction, we rallied around each other and went right down and answered back,” Frenzen said. “We just came up a little short. Boy, what a game though.”
Lakeview took over its last possession at midfield with 4:11 remaining after Pierce went up by seven for the third time on the evening.
After Braxton Borer returned the ensuing kickoff to the 50, Lakeview found the end zone on a 1-yard Landon Ternus run to cap a 10-play drive. The offense converted a fourth down and drew a holding call inside the 5 on a crucial third-down during the possession.
There was no hesitation in the brief moments after Ternus scored his second touchdown. Everything about the play call for the conversion was spot on other than the execution. Fremarek leaked out from his tight end position and was all alone in the northeast corner of the field. He made the catch but did so as he slipped coming back to the ball. It looked as if the ball hit the grass first. Fremarek did his best to cradle the ball and sell the catch but the back judge came in and signaled incomplete.
“I told the coaches Sunday in our staff meeting, and we had it,” Frenzen said. “It was that close.”
Lakeview took the first lead with just over four minutes left in the first quarter when Blaser hit Mason Viergutz on a deep fade in the same corner of the end zone for 24-yard touchdown. Pierce answered with a 63-yard drive but bounced the PAT snap to the holder and settled for a 7-6 deficit after the first 12 minutes.
The Bluejays took their first lead on an 80-yard drive finished off by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Abram Scholting to tight end Ben Brahmer. Scholting then connected with Addison Croghan for the two-point conversion. Lakeview answered on a 67-yard drive and a 14-yard pass from Blaser to Van Cleave.
The first major mistake was made by the Vikings in the third quarter when Van Cleave went in Wildcat and threw an interception on a short out route. Pierce took it down to the Lakeview 19 and scored three plays later with 5:13 left in the third.
Again, Lakeview refused to go away. The Vikings drove more than five minutes and finished off 11 plays with Ternus’ first short touchdown. The Bluejays covered 73 yards in 13 plays and took nearly seven minutes off the clock for their final touchdown. But it still wasn’t enough.
Ternus rumbled for 4 on a fourth-and-3 at the Pierce 43 for a first down. Van Cleave caught a 15-yard pass on the next play. Ternus and Cooper Tessendorf alternated carries and had Lakeview with a first down on the 12. Brock Mahoney picked up five yards on back-to-back carries then Van Cleave drew the pass interference call. A Pierce defender had Ternus by the ankle at the 1 but he kept driving his legs and crossed the goal line to set up Frenzen’s Nostradamus-like vision.
It was the most obvious play that would have produced a Lakeview win had it gone the other way, but there were many others. Pierce was stopped on a third-and-10 in its first scoring drive but converted on a facemask. The Bluejays converted two fourth downs on their second scoring drive, the second one a fake punt for 16 yards. Lakeview had the ball at the Pierce 13 following a fumble and a 9-yard run but was guilty of an intentional grounding call then missed a field goal a few plays later. If any of those plays go in the Vikings’ favor, perhaps the last one becomes unnecessary.
“I made a couple mistakes with calls, and we had a couple of mistakes in execution," Frenzen said. "We just kept telling our kids, there’s going to be mistakes in a big game like that. We’ve just got to rally around each other and make sure we’re picking each other up. That’s what I saw tonight. If we want to be a team that plays in late November, we’ve got to continue to be a team that does that.”
Lakeview had 275 yards of offense to 291 for Pierce, had 155 rushing to 165 for the hosts, had nearly five more minutes of possession and three more first downs. The Vikings were 9 of 15 on third down but the Bluejays were 4 for 4 on fourth down. Yes, it really was that close.
“One game isn’t going to make the reputation of this team,” Frenzen said. “We’ve got to play every game with this attitude, but then we’ve got to close out these wins.”
Van Cleave led all players with 99 yards of offense – 65 through the air on five catches. Blaser was 8 of 17 throwing for 79 yards. Pierce’s best weapon was Brahmer on 10 catches for 83. Neither side had a particularly effective ball carrier. Ternus was the best with 62 yards but that was on 16 carries. Scholting led Pierce with 55 but 18 of those were gained on the last play of the first half when the Lakeview defense was backed up in prevent formation.
The Vikings drop to 1-1 with the loss and welcome 2-0 Wayne to town next week. Pierce is 2-0 and set for a game at 0-2 North Bend.
“We’ve got 24 hours and it’s on to the next thing because we’ve got an unforgiving schedule, and Wayne don’t care at all that were within one point of Pierce,” Frenzen said. “In fact, it will get them all the more focused. We’re going to get back to work right away, get our thoughts together, get focused up and get on to Wayne next week.”
