Pierce holds off Lakeview in slugfest

The first major mistake was made by the Vikings in the third quarter when Van Cleave went in Wildcat and threw an interception on a short out route. Pierce took it down to the Lakeview 19 and scored three plays later with 5:13 left in the third.

Again, Lakeview refused to go away. The Vikings drove more than five minutes and finished off 11 plays with Ternus’ first short touchdown. The Bluejays covered 73 yards in 13 plays and took nearly seven minutes off the clock for their final touchdown. But it still wasn’t enough.

Ternus rumbled for 4 on a fourth-and-3 at the Pierce 43 for a first down. Van Cleave caught a 15-yard pass on the next play. Ternus and Cooper Tessendorf alternated carries and had Lakeview with a first down on the 12. Brock Mahoney picked up five yards on back-to-back carries then Van Cleave drew the pass interference call. A Pierce defender had Ternus by the ankle at the 1 but he kept driving his legs and crossed the goal line to set up Frenzen’s Nostradamus-like vision.