Pierce powers past Lakeview in C-1 top-10 battle

Class C-1 No. 2 Pierce put together an nine-play drive on the first possession of the game Friday at No. 10 Lakeview. The Bluejays were denied on a fourth-and-9 from the Lakeview 31 but the tone had been set.
Pierce went on to two more extended first-half drives, scored on four straight possessions and created a final touchdown just before halftime, building a 28-7 halftime deficit Lakeview never overcame in a 41-21 final.
The Bluejays followed up the interception with a 66-yard scoring drive on 11 plays, went 87 yards on six snaps for a touchdown, covered 62 with nine plays for a touchdown then scored a back-breaker with 41.5 seconds left in the half on four plays - the last of which was a 44-yard screen pass for a touchdown by Michael Kruntorad.
Pierce snapped the ball 36 times in the first half and amassed 307 yards of offense. Lakeview ran just 15 plays and picked up 77. Adam Van Cleave ran back the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Viking touchdown after the Bluejays made it 7-0. But that essentially gave Pierce the ball for nearly 12 straight minutes.
That's a recipe for disaster against a program that prides itself in physicality.
"First half, we started to get away from job responsibilities and started pressing a little too much on both offense and defense, and that hurt us a little bit," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Defensively, we just got away from doing our job at all 11 positions. The kids were playing hard, we just got away from our responsibilities."
That was likely a result of the mental and physical fatigue Pierce can inflict on opponents. The Lakeview offense never found a rhythm in the first half and paid for it. Were it not for a desperate drive in the final 38 seconds that accounted for 48 yards, Lakeview would have left the first half with just 29 yards of offense.
Austen Smith, who rushed for over 150 yards last week and scored four times, couldn't find any room between the tackles. He touched it five times in the first half for just 13 yards then carried it twice more in the second half but didn't add to his total.
When the Vikings finally had a chance to take a breather and put together some plays after halftime, the offense began to come together.
Quarterback Kolby Blaser forced his way in on a fourth-and-goal sneak to start the third quarter and cut the lead to 28-14. Lakeview came up with a three-and-out on the next defensive possession and was driving for a second straight touchdown. But just when it looked like the Vikings were set to cut the deficit to one score, a 20-yard pass over the middle to the Pierce red zone was caught and then fumbled upon impact.
If Pierce racking up the time of possession and controlling the flow of the game was the story of the first half, Lakeview missed opportunities were the theme of the second half.
The Vikings eventually halted the next Bluejay drive but then had its own three-and-out. A quick kick then a holding penalty had Pierce backed up inside its own 20 and facing a third-and-19 with just over six minutes remaining.
Quarterback Abram Scholting found receiver Ben Brahmer up the west sideline for a catch just beyond the sticks and an unlikely first down. Lakeview cornerback Mason Viergutz had a beat on the ball but came up just fingertips short of knocking it away.
Pierce essentially ended it three plays later when Garret Meier caught a pass and went 55 yards to make it 35-14.
Viergutz caught an 8-yard touchdown with 3:55 remaining to cap a 61-yard Lakeview drive but Pierce answered right back after an onside kick with four plays and a 27-yard touchdown run by Tyler Race.
"Gosh, it came down to a couple plays and we're right there," Frenzen said. "We've got a bunch of new starters out here, too. It isn't like these guys have been playing together year after year after year. These guys are still figuring out each other. We've still got a lot of growth to happen yet, and I'm excited about the possibilities of what this team can do, that's for sure."
Pierce had 560 yards of offense to 224 for Lakeview. Scholting was 9 for 16 passing for the Bluejays with 206 yards and three scores. He also led the ground attack on 14 carries for 88 yards. Nine different Pierce running backs touched the ball.
Blaser was 15 for 22 with 182 yards and one score for Lakeview. Adam Van Cleave's four carries for 20 yards lead the Viking rushing numbers. Van Cleave also caught eight passes for 201 yards.
"Close doesn't cut it. We're not about moral victories by no means," Frenzen said. "The thing is, everything that happened tonight is fixable. We've got the pieces of the puzzle their; we've just got to figure it out, and we've got to clean a few things up. I'm excited about the possibilities."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
