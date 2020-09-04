Pierce powers past Lakeview in C-1 top-10 battle

That was likely a result of the mental and physical fatigue Pierce can inflict on opponents. The Lakeview offense never found a rhythm in the first half and paid for it. Were it not for a desperate drive in the final 38 seconds that accounted for 48 yards, Lakeview would have left the first half with just 29 yards of offense.

Austen Smith, who rushed for over 150 yards last week and scored four times, couldn't find any room between the tackles. He touched it five times in the first half for just 13 yards then carried it twice more in the second half but didn't add to his total.

When the Vikings finally had a chance to take a breather and put together some plays after halftime, the offense began to come together.

Quarterback Kolby Blaser forced his way in on a fourth-and-goal sneak to start the third quarter and cut the lead to 28-14. Lakeview came up with a three-and-out on the next defensive possession and was driving for a second straight touchdown. But just when it looked like the Vikings were set to cut the deficit to one score, a 20-yard pass over the middle to the Pierce red zone was caught and then fumbled upon impact.

If Pierce racking up the time of possession and controlling the flow of the game was the story of the first half, Lakeview missed opportunities were the theme of the second half.