Playoff Roundup: A look at Friday's area D-1, D-2 matchups

The second round of the Class D-1 and D-2 football playoffs get underway Friday. In D-1, Howells-Dodge, Cross County and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will compete while Humphrey St. Francis and Osceola seek to advance to the D-2 second round.

Last week in the D-1 east bracket, the second-seeded Jaguars defeated the No. 15 seed, Elmwood-Murdock, 56-32 as they led 50-0 at halftime. The sixth-seeded Cougars defeated Clarkson/Leigh 45-12 for their second victory against the Patriots this year. The lone upset in the east bracket came from the 13-seeded Bulldogs, who defeated No. 4 Norfolk Lutheran 36-35.

In the D-2 east bracket, St. Francis and Osceola cruised to comfortable wins in the first round. The top-seeded Flyers defeated Allen 42-14 and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 13 Homer 70-27.

5 Howells-Dodge (8-0) vs. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 7 p.m. - Howells, "Big Red Country" 104.9 FM: Levi Belina rushed for 179 yards on nine carries with four touchdowns last week to lead the Jaguars against Elmwood-Murdock.

Howells-Dodge finished with 417 yards of total offense while its defense shut out the Knights for the first three quarters of the game. The Jaguars recorded two sacks and recovered two fumbles.

LCC, who was the No. 8 seed in the east bracket, won its first-round playoff game against No. 9 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 30-26 as Bears quarterback Evan Schmitt threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to running back Evan Haisch in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Schmitt completed 10 of 18 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On the ground, the Bears rushed for 253 yards. Haisch had 136 yards and two touchdowns, Schmitt rushed for 87 yards and a score and Sutton Ehlers tallied 30 yards.

Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said LCC doesn't run a lot of formations, but the Bears are effective when running the ball. On defense, he said that LCC plays sound and switches up fronts.

"Our challenge on defense is to be sound in our responsibilities and to make plays when we have the opportunity," Speirs said. "Offensively, the challenge is for our offensive line to recognize the defense and to execute their assignments correctly."

Speirs said Howells-Dodge's ability to contain the Bears' running game will be a determining factor Friday.

7 Weeping Water (8-0) vs. 10 Cross County (7-1) 7 p.m. - Weeping Water, game streamed on Weeping Water Public Schools' Facebook page: The Cougars defeated Clarkson/Leigh 45-12 last week behind a strong running game. Carter Seim rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown and Haiden Hild entered the end zone twice to go with 83 yards.

Cross County outgained the Patriots 243-234 as the Cougars posted five touchdowns of 20-plus yards, including a 61-yard kick return touchdown by Shayden Lundstrom.

Weeping Water enters Friday's game with an undefeated record after it defeated Wisner-Pilger 48-28. Indians running back Hunter Mortimer rushed for 200 yards, the fourth time he's reached that mark this season, and four touchdowns.

Weeping Water has scored at least 40 points in every game this season.

"Weeping Water is extremely talented. They have the best offense we have seen this year, most diverse at least," Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. "Their QB play is definitely the top we have seen thus far. Mortimer's extremely quick and deceptively tough as a runner. They have several ways to stretch you horizontally and vertically. It will definitely be a big challenge to slow them down."

DeLano said the game could come down to the turnover battle as both teams look to run clock.

"It's going to be wet and muddy out there at Weeping Water," he said. "I think whoever can protect the ball the best and succeed within their game plan will come out on top."

1 Burwell (8-0) vs. 16 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) 7 p.m. - Burwell, Striv.tv: Following its upset win last week, HLHF will face the top-seeded team in D-1 and a program that has played in the past two state championships.

The Bulldogs totaled 261 yards of total offense in the win against Norfolk Lutheran, but it was the defense that came up large in a two-point conversion stop for the win in the final 10 seconds.

HLHF's Sage Frauendorfer intercepted a pass, Jacob and Jason Sjuts recovered fumbles and Ethan Keller blocked a kick.

Burwell defeated Amherst in its playoff game last week 60-24. The Longhorns averaged 52.9 points per game this year and have allowed an average of 18.4.

HLHF assistant coach Greg Sjuts said the team has embraced the underdog role heading into Friday's meeting.

"Our coaches and ream are really excited and anxious to get on the bus to go to Burwell. We understand the challenge in front of us. We are the No. 16 seed and they are the No. 1 seed," Sjuts said. "Coach (Bill) Mimick has been on the winning side of a 1 vs. 16 while coaching at Newman Grove, so he knows what it takes. He has shared this story/information with our team and we believe in what we are doing as an offense and defense."

Sjuts said the game is going to come down to the battle in the trenches. Burwell, this season, averaged 52.9 points per game and allowed 18.4.

"We need to be physical up front and win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. This will not be easy as they are very big and athletic up front. We will try to mix things up with our passing and running game to keep them off balance," he said. "We have put in a few new wrinkles, but ultimately, it will come down to executing our blocking techniques and being able to stop them at the line of scrimmage."

2 Humphrey Sr. Francis (8-0) vs. 15 Blue Hill (4-4) 6 p.m. - Humphrey: The Flyers defeated Allen 42-14 as quarterback Tanner Pfeifer rushed for two touchdowns and threw two touchdowns in the first half to put St. Francis up 28-0 at halftime. Isaac Classen rushed for a 39-yard touchdown in the third.

Blue Hill pulled off an upset in the first round as it defeated the west bracket's No. 6 seed, Garden County 28-8. The Bobcats limited Garden County to just 188 yards of total offense.

The Bobcats' four losses have come against teams still in the playoffs. Those teams sport a combined record of 28-4. In the four defeats, Blue Hill lost by an average of 48.3 points per game.

"Blue Hill is a very good football team. Their QB is one of the better players in eight-man football as he is a very good runner and passer," Flyers head coach. Eric Kessler said. "They are battle-tested and very well-coached and are playing their best football at the right time of the year. We will have to play our absolute best game to advance to the next round."

8 Osceola (7-1) vs. 9 Leyton (6-2) 3 p.m. - Osceola, KKOT 93.5 FM: Isaiah Zelasney paced the Bulldogs offense in its first round win over Homer 70-27. He rushed for 256 yards on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns to go with a 35-yard punt returned to the house.

In total, Osceola rushed for seven touchdowns. and gained 443 yards of total offense. Defensively, Alexx Winkelman scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery as the Bulldogs limited Homer to 244 yards of total offense.

Leyton also won handily in its first round game as it defeated Hyannis 47-12. The Warriors had two 100-yard rushers in Peyton Abbott and Kole Bush. They combined for 272 yards and six touchdowns.

"They are an experience team with a lot of seniors," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "They've got good balance on both sides of the ball and rotate a lot of players. They do lots of things well and we will have to be sharp on offense, defense and special teams in order to win."

Ericson said he plans on relying on the running game with the hope of taking some shots downfield. Osceola's offense has outscored the Leyton offense by 161 points this season, but the Warriors' defense has allowed 107 fewer points.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

