Playoffs Set: Scotus stays home, Lakeview and Columbus hit the road

Columbus High, Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic are all into the playoffs for just the third time in the history of the city. Each of the three begins a hopeful trek through the postseason on Friday.

Columbus defeated North Platte but because three previous opponents all won on Friday, North Platte added three more points to its wildcard total and edged past the Discoverers for the 8th seed. That made CHS the 9 seed and sets a rematch for Friday in North Platte.

Lakeview handed Scotus the largest loss between the two in 12 years, won the district title with that victory and rose up five spots in the Class C-1 ranking to 11th. The Vikings will travel to 8-1 Milford to start the playoffs.

Scotus maintained its position at fourth in C-1 and will host Fort Calhoun on Friday in Columbus. The Shamrocks are set to play at home if they can keep winning for the first two rounds. They could also host the semifinals if top seed Ashland-Greenwood is upset along the way.

Lakeview will have to play the role of road warriors unless Wayne can defeat Boone Central. Further down the bracket the Vikings would need Boys Town to advance to the semifinals to play in Columbus.

All three Columbus teams last made it to the playoffs together in 2016 and have also shared postseason runs in 2011 and 2000. However, all three advancing to the second round has never happened.

