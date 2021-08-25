Quiet Confidence: Discoverers say unknown players are ready to make their mark

Defensively, Hausmann said the idea is to get off the field. Columbus allowed just under 19 points per game and shut out three opponents. Like his quarterback, he has new teammates to bring up to speed. Also, like his quarterback, he has trust that the newcomers will get there.

A Division-I recruit who's appeared on the front cover of the World-Herald and Journal Star football preview sections, Hausmann will have the spotlight set squarely on everything he does. Regardless, Hausmann says team success depends on everyone's ability to contribute. He'll make the plays he can and count on those around him to do the same.

"For me, I just tell myself to trust my training. I've been putting the time and the work in so these moments aren't too big for me," he said. "Pressure, the great ones, they can deal with pressure the right way. I pride myself on dealing with it the right way."

Up front, Gonzalez is the only returning starter. However, a question after the season ended and leading into the summer, the offensive and defensive lines have come together quicker than expected.

From day one of practice, Williams said there's been no let up from that group doing the right things and getting after each other. The staff feels comfortable about nine players in the rotation.