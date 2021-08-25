Quiet Confidence: Discoverers say unknown players are ready to make their mark

Who are these Discoverers? Well, that's a good question.
For the past few years, the class of 2021 has been the face of the franchise. From the time they were sophomores until last season, that group was an integral part of everything Columbus High accomplished.
When it was all said and done, those accomplishments included 13 wins, a home playoff game and a win in the postseason.
There's definitely momentum left over, but who's going to step in and pick up the mantle? Some playmakers remain, chiefly, starting quarterback Brody Mickey and linebacker/wide receiver/tight end Ernest Hausmann. But for the most part, the names and faces are less familiar to Columbus fans.
Not too fear, according to head coach Craig Williams. While this roster might not be as heralded as the past few seasons, there are more than enough players prepared to make a name for themselves and maintain the tradition.
"We lost a number of good players at a lot of positions who contributed, especially offensively," Williams said at Columbus High Media Day on Aug. 14. "Going into the offseason, we knew we had some athletes that could really help us. So the goal for us as a coaching staff is to see if those guys are as legit as we thought they could be."
Gone from last season are the top two in rushing yards, who were also second and third in receiving, nearly all of the experience up front on both sides of the ball and five players that made 30 or more tackles.
Those that return include Mickey under center, Hausmann, Santos Gonzalez, Liam Blaser, Blake Thompson, Ean Luebbe and Rylee Iburg.
Mickey, Hausmann and Gonzalez started on offense and Blaser, Thompson, Luebbe and Iburg were mostly backups. Six of the seven, Mickey not included, were regulars on defense. Isaac Kibalya played in five of the 10 games and was most impactful on defense.
It's not a totally unknown group but one that has, with a few exceptions, mostly had to wait its turn.
Now that it's their time, Williams said there's no wasted movement. After the first day of practice, it might have been the best first day in his 16 years at the helm.
"A lot of times, guys are just trying to survive the first five days," Williams said. "But these guys, we say it all the time, they're not surviving, they're thriving."
Mickey brings a new level of confidence to the position. He began to gain more of that by season's end when the newness wore off. As prepared as he might have been to step into a starting role, there's nothing quite like seeing the starter go down before the end of the first half and being rushed onto the field.
In the months since he led Columbus to a 6-4 mark, Mickey says he's worked on better recognizing coverages and staying in the pocket. He wasn't bad last season, completing 66% of his passes for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns. And while a little less than half of his completions were to players no longer on the roster, Mickey has confidence he still has more than enough options whether on the ground or through the air.
Defensively, Hausmann said the idea is to get off the field. Columbus allowed just under 19 points per game and shut out three opponents. Like his quarterback, he has new teammates to bring up to speed. Also, like his quarterback, he has trust that the newcomers will get there.
A Division-I recruit who's appeared on the front cover of the World-Herald and Journal Star football preview sections, Hausmann will have the spotlight set squarely on everything he does. Regardless, Hausmann says team success depends on everyone's ability to contribute. He'll make the plays he can and count on those around him to do the same.
"For me, I just tell myself to trust my training. I've been putting the time and the work in so these moments aren't too big for me," he said. "Pressure, the great ones, they can deal with pressure the right way. I pride myself on dealing with it the right way."
Up front, Gonzalez is the only returning starter. However, a question after the season ended and leading into the summer, the offensive and defensive lines have come together quicker than expected.
From day one of practice, Williams said there's been no let up from that group doing the right things and getting after each other. The staff feels comfortable about nine players in the rotation.
"We're extremely pleased with the way our line has developed on both sides of the ball; there's competition. We've got two or three sophomores that are going to be in the mix on both sides along with some guys coming back," Williams said. "When you have that, it doesn't look good just for this year but for the next couple of years. I think we're going to surprise some people up front. We've got a chance to be as good as we've been there in the last four or five years."
Another tough schedule awaits that includes perhaps the stiffest early test the program has had. Omaha Central, which didn't play last year when OPS suspended fall sports, has its own Division I recruit and one of the most idyllic settings in the state. Stepping onto that field under the lights near downtown Omaha will certainly be a mental and emotional hurdle to clear for several players making their first start or seeing their first varsity action.
Week 2 is the annual rivalry with Norfolk on a Thursday night followed by another Thursday night contest with Lincoln North Star. The Navigators handed the Discoverers their first loss in 2020.
Columbus hosts Lincoln Northeast in Week 3, goes to Lincoln High in Week 4 and hosts Kearney in Week 5. Kearney handed Columbus its most lopsided loss a year ago. The Discoverers haven't beaten the Bearcats since at least before 2004, the last year of available online records.
The year closes with a trip to Omaha Northwest, No. 1 Bellevue West at home and then North Platte at home. The Bulldogs were 6-3 last season and made the postseason.
"I think we've established an identity that we're going to come out and play tough, we're going to play hard, the kids are going to battle for four quarters and it doesn't matter who we're playing against," Williams said. "The guys have embraced that. To build on it, we've got to pass that along to the new kids coming in."
