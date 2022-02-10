Rivalries start CHS football in '22, 23

How difficult can it be to prepare for a back-to-back rivalry scenario? That's what Columbus High coach Craig Williams, his staff and players will find out the next two seasons when CHS football leads off with Fremont and Norfolk.

Those two traditional opponents start the two-year scheduling phase for Columbus High in Week 0 (Fremont) and Week 1 (Norfolk). Columbus goes to Fremont this fall on Aug. 27 then returns to Pawnee Park on Sept. 2 for Norfolk.

Columbus last played Fremont in the two-year scheduling window for 2018 and 2019. The Discoverers and Tigers have met 10 times since 2004. CHS has won seven of those. Norfolk has been a part of each of the last two four seasons. The Panthers and Discoverers have split the last 10, but Columbus has won each of the past three.

Other highlights on the slate include Omaha North - a program Columbus High hasn't played in the two-plus decades that Williams has either been the head coach or an assistant.

"We have always felt that a schedule should provide two games that you feel very confident about, two games that really challenge your program and then four or five games that are close and competitive," Williams said. "I think this fits that description with the exception that we look to have about six close, competitive games."

Columbus' district opponents include Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star and Millard South.

East was a wildcard qualifier last fall that lost in the first round. The Spartans have been in the last four postseasons. Lincoln High was in Columbus' district the past two seasons. The Links have made the playoffs in three of the last five years.

Lincoln North Star was 1-8 last season and has had a losing season every year since 2014. Millard South was the unbeaten District 2 champ last season that was made the top seed for the postseason but lost to 16 seed Omaha North. The Patriots have made the playoffs every year since 2017.

The top two in each district make the postseason followed by the next four highest in the wildcard standings.

"The first thing you notice is the open week in Week 6," Williams said. "We have never had an open week, so this is intriguing. We are excited to get Fremont back and to start the year with two huge rivalry games with Fremont and Norfolk."

Because of the Week 0 matchup, Columbus, as Williams mentioned gets a bye during the normal nine-week season. Each of the next two years follows the path of Fremont, Norfolk, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, North Platte, Lincoln East, bye, Millard South, Lincoln High and North Star.

CHS has five road games in '22 (Fremont, Omaha North, North Platte, Millard South, North Star) and five home games in '23. Southwest, North Platte and Omaha North are part of the non-district schedule the NSAA assigned based on Columbus requests.

Districts were put together and released in early December. Programs then had the rest of the month to submit a requested list of opponents.

Southwest was last on the schedule 2004-2007. The Silver Hawks won three of the four. Columbus and North Platte have split the last 12 games between the two. The Discoverers beat the Bulldogs 38-28 to end the '21 regular season at home, then, as fate would have it, had to go out west for a rematch in the first round of the playoffs and lost 24-17.

"You look at Week 3 through Week 7 and all four of those teams were playoff teams in 2021, and looking to have good years again," Williams said. "The open week falls in a good spot."

