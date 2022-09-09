'Rocks bounce back, defeat St. Paul behind three passing touchdowns

Scotus Central Catholic wide receiver Luke Wemhoff said it was a punch in the gut after Pierce defeated the Shamrocks 45-7 in Week 2.

After a hard week of practice, the sophomore played a vital role in the Shamrocks' bounce-back win Friday night. Wemhoff bookended the game with the first and final touchdown of the night for Scotus in a 28-18 win at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

"We really needed a bounce-back from our last game. It was rough," Wemhoff said. "I think we made a lot of improvements, but we got to keep improving. We can do better."

Scotus had its cleanest game offensively with no turnovers. Trenton Cielocha led the way completing 7 of his 11 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, the Shamrocks rushed for 96 yards. Henry Ramaekers ended the night with nine carries and 44 yards. Jack Faust carried the ball a team-high 13 times for 36 yards and one touchdown.

"He (Cielocha) did a really good job of making something out of nothing sometimes. They had a nice pressure package that really forced him to step up and make throws over some of their really tall defensive linemen," Shamrocks head coach Tyler Linder said. "I think they did well defensively, but at the end of the day we were able to make the passes when we needed it."

St. Paul outgained the Shamrocks 364-266 with 269 yards coming via the run. John Placke led St. Paul with 10 carries, 141 yards and one touchdown. The Wildcats punted the ball five times.

Faust led the Shamrocks defense with 11 tackles and one sack. Ramaekers ended the night with eight tackles and one sack. Frank Fehringer also recorded a sack.

The Scotus secondary was active all night, forcing Wildcats Bryce Knapp into seven incompletions. Knapp through four straight incompletions on the Wildcats' second-to-last drive of the game with them trailing 21-12 in the fourth quarter.

"The last two weeks, our secondary has done a great job. Despite the showing last week, our defensive bent-don't-break mentality has really been paying off for us. We really have to rally and win on crucial downs. We're big believers in winning first down," Linder said. "I felt they had a better presence on first down. We had opportunities to get off the field on third down and late here on some fourth downs and we got to execute in those situations and help ourselves out."

Wemhoff opened the scoring with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter. Cielocha rolled to his right and found Wemhoff on a screen on the near sideline. Wemhoff broke a tackle and sprinted past the St. Paul defense for a 51-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats responded on the next drive, going 71 yards on eight plays. Cody Kuszak punched it from a yard out, but Scotus maintained the lead on a blocked PAT by Alex Ferguson with 9:49 remaining in the first half.

On the ensuing drive, Scotus started on its own 38-yard line. It drove to the St. Paul 22 facing a fourth and two. The Shamrocks dug into its bag of tricks with Cielocha lateraling the ball to Fehringer, who chucked the ball downfield to a wide open Max Wemhoff in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

"Frank (Fehringer) had to throw it into the wind and hung up there for it felt like an eternity. My heart dropped about a foot when it was floating up there," Linder said. "Max (Wemhoff) was able to get his hands underneath it for a score, so really proud of those guys executing on a play that we don't run too much in practice. We were able to get some momentum early on in the game."

The Shamrocks led 14-6 at halftime following a 33-yard missed field goal by St. Paul as time expired in the first half.

After five straight punts to start the second half, the Wildcats broke through in the final minute of the third quarter. Cielocha pinned St. Paul to the 1-yard on a punt. Placke received the handoff from the end zone and found a hole through the right side of the offensive line and took it 99 yards to the house.

St. Paul failed the two-point conversion as Scotus took a 14-12 lead into the fourth quarter. The Shamrocks answered with a 6:29 scoring drive. They converted two third downs with Faust scoring a 7-yard touchdown run with 5:59 remaining in regulation.

St. Paul punted and turned the ball over on downs on its next two possessions trailing 21-12. Facing a third and 11, Cielocha connected with Luke for a 52-yard touchdown to seal the win. The Wildcats scored a touchdown with one second left to make it 28-18.

"Very proud of our team's resolve. St. Paul is a good football team. They had a really nice scheme defensively that really slowed down our offense and kind of caused some fits in our blocking schemes," Linder said. "I really feel in that second half our offensive linemen were able to maintain their blocks a little bit longer, those holes stayed open just a half of second longer. It allows us to move the sticks and get first rounds. Really happy with how our offense turned the corner in the second half."

Scotus improved to 2-1 and will hit the road to face West Point-Beemer on Friday.

"When we aren't battling ourselves, we can be a really dangerous football team," Linder said. "We got three games under our belt with a lot of season left to go. I'm just excited how we're trending upward."