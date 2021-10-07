'Rocks looking for a more focused effort

Scotus Central Catholic takes the field Friday for the final home game of the regular season at Pawnee Park. Chances are, the Shamrocks will be back in three weeks to host an opening round contest for the state playoffs.

And while the district won't be decided until two weeks from now when the Shamrocks go up north to face Lakeview, there's no time to lose in getting on track for a rough final stretch.

Following a tough 13-6 win over West Point-Beemer in Week 5 that sent quarterback Trenton Cielocha to the sidelines, Scotus started a two-week stretch of weaker opponents that created a great chance for a 7-0 record. However, there was just enough that went wrong last week in a 42-12 win over North Bend that preparation for 0-6 Schuyler has been anything but lax.

Scotus is looking to get right in all areas against the Warriors before going on the road to No. 3 Boone Central and No. 7 Lakeview.

"First of all, when you go into a week coming off North Bend with penalties and miscues, and North Bend had an onside kick, there's a lot of things to clean up," coach Tyler Linder said. "This is a good week to re-center and refocus on what we do and just try to play a really clean game."

Scotus fumbled once and was guilty of seven penalties for 60 yards. As Linder mentioned, North Bend also recovered an onside kick after it went up 6-0. The Shamrocks missed a field goal at the end of the first half, but before that had a touchdown called back on a penalty.

They eventually pulled away with four straight second-half touchdowns, but a better start is what's hoped for against Schuyler.

"This week has really been all Scotus - just trying to focus on what we do best and get our guys ready for the long haul," Linder said. "Thankfully, we've played a pretty tough schedule, but at times it seems we've played to the level of our competition. Sometimes that's great but sometimes that's not so great."

Cielocha, who had an internal calf injury on his right leg in the first quarter against West Point-Beemer, looks ready to lead the huddle again this week. Fellow junior Jack Faust did just enough that night when Cielocha left and was really good when he had a week of practice to prepare.

Friday looks like a combination of the two, and maybe more, should Scotus have the start it wants.

"Trenton has come through his injury really well. He's been practicing this week, and we hope to have full strength by Friday," Linder said. "But also, we have to prepare for everything and build depth everywhere. We anticipate that he's going to be ready to go."

Schuyler is looking at potentially its sixth winless season out of the last 10 with a final slate that includes Scotus, Lakeview and West Point-Beemer. The Warriors have scored just one touchdown all season and only eight total points.

"A lot of football boils down to eliminating mistakes and executing at a high level. This is a great game to do that," Linder said. "Our aim is to play mistake-free football, get kids feeling good about the scheme they're in and about playing together. We want to do that this Friday, and anytime you're playing a district opponent and you can rattle off a couple wins and build confidence, it sets you up for success for the weeks to come."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.