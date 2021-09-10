'Rocks, Monarchs renew rivalry in what's sure to be a slobberknocker

First to 14 wins. Well, maybe not exactly but Friday's Scotus Central Catholic versus Aquinas Catholic showdown at Pawnee Park has all the makings of a struggle that will require patience and persistence.
The Monarchs, 2-0 and No. 2 in Class C-2, are the last team in Nebraska 11-man football not to have allowed a point this season. Scotus, 2-0 and No. 5 in Class C-1, although not quite as proven on that side of the ball, has given up just 34 total points in two games and owns a win over No. 6 Wahoo.
Aquinas posted a 27-0 shutout over Wahoo Neumann and a 14-0 shutout of Centennial. The Monarchs gave up just 76 total yards to the Cavaliers and 113 to the Broncos.
Scotus has totaled 497 yards and 592 yards in its two wins. Something's got to give. Granted, Wahoo and Omaha Concordia are quite a bit different than the Aquinas defense, but the Scotus offense is quite a bit different than Neumann and Centennial as well.
Whomever comes out on top in Friday's rivalry renewal between two old Centennial Conference foes, it's sure to be earned, not given.
"They have a great presence in the trenches. Their three down linemen and their ability to stunt and move with those linemen, and those interior linebackers, forces teams to really focus first level first and allows that talented linebacking corps to run free," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "They have the perfect balance that you need to run the 33 defense."
Aquinas defeated Neumann in Week 1 on two long touchdown runs in the second quarter then a touchdown each in the third and the fourth. The Monarchs bested the Broncos in Week 2 by a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first 12 minutes and a reverse for a score on fourth-and-2 in the last 12 minutes.
Scotus beat Wahoo in its opener with a long touchdown pass to Garrett Oakley early then tough yards by Devon Borchers and the running game late. Last week at Concordia, SCC attempted four passes and rolled up 572 yards on the ground.
Aquinas returns eight members of last year's defense that was also the strength of the team. That unit had a shutout and allowed 17 points per game. The Monarchs won last year 21-6 in David City in what was the lowest scoring contest between the two since a 10-6 Scotus win in 2015.
Dynamic players had made the previous four matchups before that outcome more of an offensive showcase. Each side has a handful of playmakers, but not many that can consistently run away from a defense.
In that sense, Friday is a more traditional Scotus-Aquinas game that will likely come down to mistakes and special teams.
"That's typical of most Scotus-Aquinas matchups. They're usually slow burns that include a lot of punting and 10-play drives that amount to zero points," Linder said. "If you can weather the storm, stay composed in the big moments and capitalize on your opportunities you'll have a really great shot at winning the thing."
Scotus is itself no slouch on defense. While it surrendered 315 yards passing to Concordia, that's not the challenge Aquinas offers when it has the ball. The Shamrocks only gave up 11 yards rushing to the Mustangs and 251 to the Warriors. Wahoo ran the ball 39 times for an average of over 6 yards per carry but also had 15 carries for 2 yards or fewer.
It's not the type of impressive numbers the Monarchs have, but the Shamrocks are confident they have the mettle to withstand the Aquinas offense. That includes the backfield combination of Michael Andel, John Prochaska, Christopher Nickolite and Curtis Humlicek. Each of the four has a touchdown and has carried the ball at least eight times this season.
Andel leads the way with 38 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Under center, Scotus will see the same quarterback it faced a year ago due to injury. Caleb Thege started against the Shamrocks in a 27-6 win last fall then was moved to the backfield later in the season and replaced by Lucas Sellers. Sellers suffered a minor injury last week and will be on the sidelines Friday night.
That means little overall difference in what Aquinas does offensively. The Monarchs spent the offseason trying to find ways to throw the ball more effectively. Sellers is a slightly better thrower and started the year with a combined effort of 7 for 8 with 92 yards. But with the Monarchs, it's always been when they throw, not so much how often.
"You've got to prepare for all things," Linder said. "This one will be just as physical, if not more physical, than the Wahoo contest. Our guys looked like they went through a battle two weeks ago. Our opening game showed us that we can be physical and we can be tough and we can finish."
That word, finish, has been repeated often in the days leading up to Friday. Scotus made five trips to the Aquinas red zone last season and came away with zero points. But the word of the week isn't simply a response to those circumstances, it's the element by which nearly every Scotus-Aquinas game is decided.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and can be heard on KLIR 101.1 FM as well as the Spirit Catholic Radio network, 99.3 FM in Columbus and 102.7 FM out of Omaha. Scotus will also be streaming the game on its Striv.tv channel.
"There's not 24 minutes of football, there's 48. That's kind of been our motto this week," Linder said. "In everything we do, every play, every series, everything, we have to finish."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.