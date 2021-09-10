'Rocks, Monarchs renew rivalry in what's sure to be a slobberknocker

Scotus is itself no slouch on defense. While it surrendered 315 yards passing to Concordia, that's not the challenge Aquinas offers when it has the ball. The Shamrocks only gave up 11 yards rushing to the Mustangs and 251 to the Warriors. Wahoo ran the ball 39 times for an average of over 6 yards per carry but also had 15 carries for 2 yards or fewer.

It's not the type of impressive numbers the Monarchs have, but the Shamrocks are confident they have the mettle to withstand the Aquinas offense. That includes the backfield combination of Michael Andel, John Prochaska, Christopher Nickolite and Curtis Humlicek. Each of the four has a touchdown and has carried the ball at least eight times this season.

Andel leads the way with 38 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Under center, Scotus will see the same quarterback it faced a year ago due to injury. Caleb Thege started against the Shamrocks in a 27-6 win last fall then was moved to the backfield later in the season and replaced by Lucas Sellers. Sellers suffered a minor injury last week and will be on the sidelines Friday night.