'Rocks on guard for option-based Cadets

No team had more success on Scotus Central Catholic and shoving it right down the Shamrocks throat than West Point-Beemer did a year ago during a 53-27 Cadets win in West Point.
West Point amassed 534 yards on the ground, scored six rushing touchdowns and averaged 9.2 yards per carry. After Battle Creek did something similar the week before, West Point-Beemer put to bed any thoughts that Scotus might have just had an off night or Battle Creek was a fluke.
The Shamrocks were bad at stopping the run, and that trend continued to a 4-5 record and exclusion from the playoffs.
Scotus is 4-0 this time around and has been more consistent against rushing attacks, but the option game West Point brings to Pawnee Park on Friday is no less concerning.
"Any time you face an option team, you're presented with a lot of adversity. It forces you to be disciplined, but in the same regard you can't sacrifice your aggressiveness," coach Tyler Linder said. "We've got to have an attack mentality on defense, still play disciplined, and when you do that great things can happen."
Through the first four wins, Scotus has been better against the run. Wahoo ran for 250 yards, Omaha Concordia just 11, Aquinas 336 and Battle Creek 84. Less than 100 yards twice stands out, but so too does 250 and 336. Considering that the Shamrocks allowed just 35 total points in 589 yards and that's a win for the defense.
Linder is hoping for more of the same this week facing a West Point-Beemer team that is beginning to turn it around somewhat. New and inexperienced players in the option attack started the Cadets out with three straight losses - 28-22 to Arlington, 40-20 to Wayne and 39-7 against Battle Creek.
The Cadets found the win column in Week 4 62-41 against O'Neill and started to see some rhythm in the offense - not exactly what Linder and the 'Rocks want to see.
"They're still a prideful program," Linder said. "They're going to come to Pawnee Park and give us all that they have. They looked like a team that had finally started to find that rhythm."
Scotus faces three straight opponents with losing records ahead of what looks like top-10 matchups in Weeks 8 and 9. The Shamrocks might be the early darlings of C-1, but Linder said it'll be all for nothing if there isn't a business-like approach to the next three games.
"I just want to see us play consistent - from what we do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday all the way to Friday night and what we do week to week," Linder said. "We've got to polish up our offense and defense, stay disciplined with our penalties and every week is huge. We can't be looking to Week 8 and Week 9; we've got to take care of Week 5."
