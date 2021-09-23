'Rocks on guard for option-based Cadets

Linder is hoping for more of the same this week facing a West Point-Beemer team that is beginning to turn it around somewhat. New and inexperienced players in the option attack started the Cadets out with three straight losses - 28-22 to Arlington, 40-20 to Wayne and 39-7 against Battle Creek.

The Cadets found the win column in Week 4 62-41 against O'Neill and started to see some rhythm in the offense - not exactly what Linder and the 'Rocks want to see.

"They're still a prideful program," Linder said. "They're going to come to Pawnee Park and give us all that they have. They looked like a team that had finally started to find that rhythm."

Scotus faces three straight opponents with losing records ahead of what looks like top-10 matchups in Weeks 8 and 9. The Shamrocks might be the early darlings of C-1, but Linder said it'll be all for nothing if there isn't a business-like approach to the next three games.

"I just want to see us play consistent - from what we do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday all the way to Friday night and what we do week to week," Linder said. "We've got to polish up our offense and defense, stay disciplined with our penalties and every week is huge. We can't be looking to Week 8 and Week 9; we've got to take care of Week 5."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

