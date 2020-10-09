'Rocks run past Warriors

A week after accounting for seven touchdowns between them, Scotus Central Catholic quarterback Evan Bock and running back Devon Borchers combined for five scores in a 55-15 win Friday at Schuyler.
Scotus scored the first 48 points of the game and won for a second straight week following a 48-28 win over previously top-10 ranked North Bend last Friday. The Shamrocks, once 1-4, are one game away from crawling back to .500.
Borchers scored Friday on runs of 15 and 10 to make it 6-0 early in the first quarter (the extra point missed) then 27-0 late in the second quarter.
Bock threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Josh Faust for a 13-0 lead, made it 20-0 on a 3-yard run and extended the Shamrock advantage to 41-0 on a 1-yard sneak early in the third.
Scotus senior Seth VunCannon recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone to make it 34-0 with 1:08 left in the first half. Isaak Liebieg and Trenton Cielocha both scored second-half Shamrock touchdowns once the starters were removed late in the third quarter.
Schuyler scored its only points on a 98-yard kickoff return for Diego Maganda and a 1-yard run by quarterback run from Diego Svoboda. Svoboda then found Yair Garcia for a two-point conversion and the final points of the night.
"We started out really well, played lights out defensively and kind of kept their quarterback, who gave us a lot of worries on film, he didn't play a lot. We kept their offense in check," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "We bottled up the line of scrimmage and played well in the defensive secondary to make sure they couldn't pass underneath to their quick out routes and hitches."
Linder credited much of the defensive success to his assistant and special teams coordinator Roger Krienke. Krienke's kickoff crew pinned Schuyler inside its own red zone all night and forced the Warriors to drive the field to find points. More often than not, the Scotus defense made that impossible.
"I can't praise Roger enough for the things he did to prepare our guys," Linder said. "...They're average start had to be about the 18-yard line, and there were a lot of kicks. That tells you how effective we were kicking tonight."
"Coach Jay Pelan and our offense did a fantastic job setting the tone at the line of scrimmage and really controlling the trenches. Our backs did a great job of finding those holes and moving the sticks."
Scotus and Schuyler, which were traditional opponents until around the turn of the century, hadn't played since 2005. The Shamrocks won both games of the two-year district scheduling during that timeframe 28-7 and 24-7. They were again big favorites to win on Friday.
"We just tried to get better at what we do. We ran a lot of double tight so we could get more linemen in there to get more looks," Linder said. "We were able to get some of our younger guys in there to build a little bit of depth, especially down the stretch where injuries can start to pop up late in the season.
"The big thing is we came away with the victory and we came away injury-free."
