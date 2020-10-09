'Rocks run past Warriors

Linder credited much of the defensive success to his assistant and special teams coordinator Roger Krienke. Krienke's kickoff crew pinned Schuyler inside its own red zone all night and forced the Warriors to drive the field to find points. More often than not, the Scotus defense made that impossible.

"I can't praise Roger enough for the things he did to prepare our guys," Linder said. "...They're average start had to be about the 18-yard line, and there were a lot of kicks. That tells you how effective we were kicking tonight."

"Coach Jay Pelan and our offense did a fantastic job setting the tone at the line of scrimmage and really controlling the trenches. Our backs did a great job of finding those holes and moving the sticks."

Scotus and Schuyler, which were traditional opponents until around the turn of the century, hadn't played since 2005. The Shamrocks won both games of the two-year district scheduling during that timeframe 28-7 and 24-7. They were again big favorites to win on Friday.

"We just tried to get better at what we do. We ran a lot of double tight so we could get more linemen in there to get more looks," Linder said. "We were able to get some of our younger guys in there to build a little bit of depth, especially down the stretch where injuries can start to pop up late in the season.