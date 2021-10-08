'Rocks show no mercy on hapless Warriors

Scotus Central Catholic had 27 points before the game was 10 minutes old and rolled to a 7-0 record on Friday at Pawnee Park during a 42-7 win over 0-7 Schuyler.

The Warriors are on a 13-game losing streak and had only scored one touchdown and eight points this season when they came to Columbus on Friday night.

Scotus scored on a touchdown pass, a touchdown run, a punt return and another pass to make it 27-0 with 2:35 left in the first quarter then largely relied on reserves the rest of the way.

All six touchdowns were scored by six different Shamrocks. Quarterback Trenton Cielocha, who sat out last week with a right leg injury, returned to the tune of 3 for 3 passing for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Jack Faust took over the reins shortly after and tossed another scoring strike to go with a 3 for 5 day.

Ten different Scotus players carried the ball led by Devon Borchers with three touches, 54 yards and a touchdown.

Although full records weren't available after the game, it appeared Scotus hasn't been 7-0 since the 1998 team went 8-0 prior to a road loss at Lincoln Pius. Not even the 2015 state title team was unblemished at this point. That group lost to Wahoo late in the year before six wins in a row en route to the program's fourth championship.

Scotus found success early and often Friday against Schuyler in all three phases of the game. It took just four plays to make it 7-0 when Cielocha announced his return on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Faust.

Scotus forced a three-and-out and got a piece of the Schuyler punt. Set up at the Warrior 26, Borchers busted a run up the right seam for a 14-0 advantage.

After yet another three-and-out, senior Garrett Oakley caught a punt at the Schuyler 43 and weaved his way around and through a host of Warrior tacklers to the end zone. Following a third straight three-and-out and Schuyler punt, Cielocha connected with Chance Bailey and spectacular catch then dive to the pylon for a 27-0 lead.

Scotus freshman Henry Ramakers found the end zone for the first time in his career on the next drive during a 1-yard dive and made it 35-0. Borchers converted the two-point conversion following a missed extra point earlier in the game.

Schuyler put a drive together in the closing minutes and scored for just the second time this year on a 1-yard run from Jason Ramon with 2:10 left in the half. Scotus answered and capped the scoring in the final second of the quarter when Faust hit Oakely for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The running clock and less experienced players on the field in the second half prevented any further points.

Scotus picked up 157 yards rushing on 21 carries and had 245 yards total. The defense gave up just 173 total yards, most of which came after the starters were on the sidelines watchin the final 30 minutes.

SCC is also 3-0 in the district and will play Lakeview for the automatic bid into the playoffs on Sept. 22. Regardless of what happens next week, the meeting between the old rivals will determine the district champion. Lakeview hosts Schuyler while Scotus travels to 7-0 and No. 3 Boone Central.

