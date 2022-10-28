Round two knockout: Vikings defeat Wahoo, reach state quarterfinals

Lakeview squared off against Wahoo Friday night in the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs. The Vikings hosted the Warriors in Week 5, a game that ended in a 14-10 win.

On Friday, Landon Ternus set the tone with an 8-yard touchdown run on the Vikings' second drive of the game. Clayton Thomson totaled three touchdowns, Braxton Borer caught two passes in the end zone and the defense limited Wahoo to just 134 yards in a 28-17 win.

"I'm so proud of the effort our kids had. I told them before the game that it wasn't going to be easy. Nothing was going to be handed to them and it was not," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Hats off to Wahoo. Played a heck of a football game (tonight). I was pleased to get out of here with a victory to say the least."

The Vikings set the tone on the ground, carrying the ball 47 times for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Ternus finished the night with 19 carries, 114 yards and a score. He averaged 6 yards a carry. Owen Bargen gained 44 yards on 11 carries.

Ternus saying playing physical was key to the team's victory.

"We knew it was going to be a dogfight," Ternus said. "We brought it and I feel like doing what we do best is what got us to succeed."

Through the air, Thomson completed 9 of 14 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Borer caught eight passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, including a leaping grab in the back corner of the end zone dragging a foot in bounds.

"That catch that he had in the corner of the end zone of the north end was a heck of a football play. That was not an easy catch and it wasn't an easy throw from Clayton (Thomson) either," Frenzen said. "Both of those guys did a great job of connecting on that. Tell you what, just like the running game, we had to earn everything we got in the passing game as well."

Borer described the connection he's been developing with Thomson over the last six weeks.

"Clayton's (Thomson) doing a great job of stepping in," Borer said. "Last week, he was a little nervous in that Scotus game, so Brenden (Sloup) stepped in, but he did a great job (tonight) accepting the role and taking it on."

Defensively, Borer led the Vikings with seven tackles. Max Fremarek posted six tackles and Derek Line tallied four tackles and recovered a fumble in the final minute of the first half. Ashton Stubbert sacked Warriors quarterback Owen Hancock once.

"I thought we played really well. We had a couple of breakdowns on special teams and one breakdown really on defense," Frenzen said. "Other than that, we played pretty decent. It was tough sledding out there at times in all three phases. Just really proud of our kids how we answered that adversity."

Hancock completed 7 of 14 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. The Warriors finished the night with just 41 yards on 20 carries. Trevor Ehrlich attempted 10 rushed for 30 yards. For the game, Wahoo totaled 134 yards.

After Ternus' touchdown, Wahoo returned the kickoff all the way to the Lakeview 29. The Vikings defense hunkered down and held the Warriors in the red zone to a field goal to make it 7-3 with 1:09 remaining in the first quarter.

The Warriors took their lone lead of the game with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter after a Brenden Sloup interception. Hancock connected with Sam Edmonds for a 24-yard touchdown completion.

Trailing 10-7, Lakeview answered the Wahoo score on the ensuing drive. It went on a 10-play, 74-yard drive capped by Thomson's 6-yard touchdown pass to Borer on a slant. The Vikings took a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Lakeview extended its lead to double-digits on Borer's second touchdown catch, which concluded a 4:56 drive.

"It was a great ball from Clayton (Thomson). I love that play. That was a fun play," Borer said. "Just went up, got it and made sure I got the toe down and touchdown, baby."

The Vikings scored the dagger on a Thomson 3-yard keeper with 3:48 remaining in regulation.

For some of the Vikings on the field, Friday was their first taste of playoff football. They'll look to carry that confidence into the next game.

"Our kids are stepping up each and every week and they're getting better," Frenzen said. "We just got to take another step forward this next week and continue to find ways to improve. If we can do that, good things are going to happen I think."

The Vikings advanced to the C-1 state quarterfinals and they'll travel to face the No. 2 seed Pierce on Friday in a rematch of last year's state championship game. Pierce defeated Central City 49-8 in the first round Friday.

"You're excited to keep playing football this time of year. We're just excited to still be in the round of eight. That's a tremendous compliment to our kids. They could've came into this game and just be OK with getting to the playoffs, but I'm just glad to see they're still hungry and we're working our tails off to keep playing football."

After falling to the Bluejays in the regular season last year, Lakeview avenged that defeat in Lincoln 37-25 to capture the school's first state title.

"It'll be a fun one. We pretty much know all of each other because we played them twice last year," Borer said. "Know their whole offense. Our coaches know them. It's all coming full circle."