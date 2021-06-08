Rystrom's level of commitment impressed South Team

An early morning on the second floor of Randall Residence Hall at UNK last week told the South Team coaching staff all it needed to know about Cross County's Christian Rystrom.

In order to avoid waking his roommate, and behind on the defensive game plan because of his late arrival, Rystrom was out in the lounge area using the flashlight on his phone to review the playbook.

Rystrom played 8-man football and had a learning curve adjusting to a bigger field with more traffic between the lines in the first place. But instances such as that told Platteview's Mark McLaughlin, the South team head coach, all he needed to know about his new cornerback - Rystrom deserved a spot on the field, and they were going to find a way to make it happen.

"We call him and we tell him, 'We need you here today, like ASAP,' went through the packing list, said, 'These are the things you need to bring,' and he said, 'I'm really sorry coach, I have no idea what you just said; I'm shaking right now,'" McLaughlin said. "To me, that's all you need to know; that kid needs to play. Everything around him blacks out, and he had no idea what was going on around him. So, we were in love with him instantly."