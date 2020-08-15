Saint Francis Football: No letting up

Eric Kessler and his staff have been here before. Humphrey Saint Francis has been here before.
In the case of Kessler, he coached the 2009 and 2015 teams to state championships. As far as the program overall, the Flyers had four state titles before adding a fifth last season and have now played in nine state title games.
Picking up and moving on after big-time success isn't an unfamiliar challenge to almost anyone who has worn a Saint Francis jersey. The Flyers first played in a title game in 1988 and have been to the playoffs every year since 1995.
Keeping it going regardless of who left and who's still around is a process Saint Francis has, in a sense, perfected.
Yet, of course, each year after the year brings its own set of unique challenges. For a Flyer team still intent on finding itself in Lincoln in late November, the new challenges include reshaping a roster after the departure of eight seniors, adjusting to less of a size advantage up front and worrying more about health and conditioning with only 16 players in uniform.
"It's pretty much just another year with the same expectations," Kessler said. "Because of coronavirus, we didn't have much of a spring where I got to talk to them much. Luckily, we were (eventually) able to get in the weight room. But it's a new year, new guys...probably same type of expectations to have a good year."
Eight 2019 seniors put together a 13-0 season that included 11 of those wins by 40 or more points and a D-2 record 70 points in the state championship victory over Pleasanton.
Senior contributions included Taylor Wemhoff rushing for over 1,500 yards and 29 touchdowns, quarterback Trevor Pfeifer amassing 614 yards on the ground and 784 through the air with 17 total scores, an offensive line that opened holes for over 3,600 rushing yards, Evan Foltz with 11 tackles for loss and...well, you get the idea.
Eight seniors is a unique advantage at the D-2 level where many rosters hover right around 20 total players. The Flyers also had a tight end at 180 pounds, one lineman at 240, another at 255 and another at 210.
Few teams could match the talent and speed of Pfeier, Wemhoff and the skill positions. But even fewer could compare up front.
Many of those advantages are gone, but it's not as if the cupboard is bare.
For one, during a season in which every win, other than two, were by 40 points or more, most of the roster gained experience.
Tanner Pfeifer wasn't under center but was on the field with the starters, Austin Leifeld carried the ball 25 times and played middle linebacker nearly half of every game once the score was out of hand, Justin Leifeld carried it 42 times and caught seven passes and Haustyn Forney returned six kicks. Dustin Olmer made 62 total tackles and Karter Welch was up front setting blocks when the starters were out for most second halves.
And while last year's role players and backups earned their varsity letters, you can bet they're hungry to make their own mark.
"This team is ready to move on. We’re working hard and improving every day. We’re going to be a competitive team this year," senior Austin Leifeld said. "It all comes down to preparation. We’re ready to go. I think everybody has the mindset that, this is a different squad. We’ll be just fine if we do what we’re supposed to do."
And it's not as if Kessler will have to teach a new playbook or install a different system. Saint Francis did last season what it's been doing throughout Kessler's tenure - it just did it a little better than most years. The Flyers may not have the same kind of success on dives and simple isolation plays. It will likely require more variety, but nothing new or foreign.
“We will have to be a little more multifaceted, but we’re going to try to run the ball, and we’ve got some guys that can catch it also," Kessler said. "I don’t think you’ll notice great changes, but we may have to throw it a little bit more and be a little more diverse with what we do."
Up front, Welch will likely be the anchor of both offensive and defensive lines. He checked in at 5-11, 230 pounds last season and has added since then. Tristen Classen, 5-10 and 160 as a sophomore in 2019, and Colten Wietfield 6-3, 205 also a sophomore a year ago, look to be ready to step into starting positions.
After that, however, Saint Francis no longer has the luxury of depth. Kessler said there are other options coming along and the roster has the ability to move pieces if needed.
Defensively, Saint Francis shut out five opponents in 2019 and allowed fewer than 10 points seven times. That sort of dominance would be hard to replicate even with the entire roster returning. Still, it's on the defensive side of the ball where Kessler expects a seamless transition.
"I think we’ll be sound defensively. I feel good about us, maybe even more, defensively," he said. "We’ve got some guys that can play; we return two middle linebackers that played most of the state championship game…we’ll be all right defensively."
Concerning is the size of the roster. Kessler had 12 to 13 guys he had complete faith in last season. He won't put a number on where it's at this season, but realizes he's got to find 10 to 11 guys, or nearly 70% of the team, who can have an impact one way or another.
Fitness and health are part of that as well. With fewer established players, the bulk of the snaps will be among the same eight or nine to start the season. How that can drain a team for four quarters, and throughout eight regular season games, is what the Flyers are about to find out.
“I hate to put a number on it. We’ve got about (seven or eight) that have played. I’m hopeful we have another four that will be able to contribute," Kessler said. "They’ll have to earn that trust as we go. I’m hoping we can get to 10 or 11 or 12 we can play."
This version of the Flyers will have the chance to prove its worth. Six of the eight regular season games are against playoff teams from a year ago, starting with Wynot in Week 1. Central Valley had the deepest postseason run of any opponent on the schedule - losing in the quarterfinals.
The district includes Central Valley, CWC, Elgin Public/Pope John and Riverside.
"This group, it’s a hard-working group. The brotherhood of the team, it’s a really good connection," Haustyn Forney said. "All the players are gelling together."
That was as important as anything a year ago. Eight guys committed to a common purpose and working every day for that purpose was obvious from the summertime to the late fall.
The Flyers believe that's a trait of every group. This one is as excited as any to show that's the case and leave its own mark.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just exciting to finally go out there and be able to prove who our class is; carry on the tradition of Saint Francis. That’s how we look at it," Justin Leifeld said.
“We may have a smaller team this year, but this summer, it’s been exciting to see all these guys in the weight room; the work and dedication they put into this team. It really doesn’t make me worry because as long as we’re doing the correct things with technique and form, we’ll be fine."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
