Saint Francis Football: No letting up

After that, however, Saint Francis no longer has the luxury of depth. Kessler said there are other options coming along and the roster has the ability to move pieces if needed.

Defensively, Saint Francis shut out five opponents in 2019 and allowed fewer than 10 points seven times. That sort of dominance would be hard to replicate even with the entire roster returning. Still, it's on the defensive side of the ball where Kessler expects a seamless transition.

"I think we’ll be sound defensively. I feel good about us, maybe even more, defensively," he said. "We’ve got some guys that can play; we return two middle linebackers that played most of the state championship game…we’ll be all right defensively."

Concerning is the size of the roster. Kessler had 12 to 13 guys he had complete faith in last season. He won't put a number on where it's at this season, but realizes he's got to find 10 to 11 guys, or nearly 70% of the team, who can have an impact one way or another.

Fitness and health are part of that as well. With fewer established players, the bulk of the snaps will be among the same eight or nine to start the season. How that can drain a team for four quarters, and throughout eight regular season games, is what the Flyers are about to find out.