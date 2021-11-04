Same, same, same: Scotus goes back to Battle Creek for playoff matchup

There were a few factors that convinced the NSAA to introduce home games for lower-seeded football teams when the idea became part of the regular playoff format decades ago.

It doesn't seem like any of those apply in this situation. But while Scotus Central Catholic could be bitter about traveling to the same location again to face the same team again, the Shamrocks are taking a grateful approach to Friday night.

Scotus defeated Battle Creek 28-21 on Sept. 17 on the Braves' home field, finished with a better record and a better wildcard average. Such a scenario looks like a strong candidate to waive the home-away playoff rules, but for now those remain in place.

Instead, Scotus is walking a fine line between resenting the situation and playing with the kind of confidence that assumes a similar result.

"We're excited to be playing football in November," coach Tyler Linder said. "It's exciting to be extending our season into the 11th month. This experience is great, not only for our kids but for our entire program. When you get an entire extra month of practices, essentially, it really helps develop your younger kids. We're thrilled about that and the matchup. We knew after our first go-round with Battle Creek that this was a playoff team and we could very well see these guys again."

Scotus went on the road in Week 4 and won at Battle Creek the week after defeating rival Aquinas. It was a scenario ripe for a letdown and started that way. The Shamrocks fell behind twice, committed turnovers for the first time this season and had trouble moving the ball.

But a Nolan Fleming touchdown catch at the end of the first half started a run of three straight Scotus touchdowns and what became a 28-21 win. It should have been 28-14 but the 'Rocks fumbled the ball while trying to run out the clock and the Braves ran it back for a touchdown.

All three Battle Creek scores were the result of Shamrocks giveaways. Trenton Cielocha tossed his first interception of the year and Scotus fumbled it away another time before the final drive.

That started a three-game losing streak for Battle Creek that included Wayne and Boone Central. The Braves recovered and have won the last four over O'Neill, Pierce, North Bend and Chadron.

"It seems as if they have a little more patience in their running game. They were a little bit quick to get away from the running game and get to their spread stuff. They're sticking in that stuff a little more consistently," Linder said. "We've had to prepare more for a run-heavy attack than we have (the first time) against a balanced attack. They're still distributing the ball well."

Battle Creek has three ball carriers with 70 or more attempts, and senior quarterback Dylan Amick is just one behind at 69. Logan Roberts has 689 yards, a 6.4 average and five touchdowns; Trent Uhlir has picked up 588, averages 5.8 and has scored six times; and Rich Brauer has 363 yards, a 5.0 average and five touchdowns.

Amick has completed 64% of his passes for 1,330 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground he's picked up 197 yards and scored four times.

Korbyn Battershaw leads with 21 receptions, 189 yards and two scores. Baron Buckendahl has 17 passes for 189 with four touchdowns.

Amick was 17 of 28 throwing for 199 yards, one score and one pick against Scotus. The Shamrock D held the Braves to 96 yards rushing on 22 carries for an average of just 2.9. Battershaw had eight catches in the game but only for 50 yards and one touchdown.

"I think a lot of it has to do with mistakes; you've got to eliminate mistakes. But we've got to execute our game plan," Linder said. "What happened in the first go-round was we played a tight, contested ball game in the first round then our guys bought in and really trusted the system, scored right away in the second half and poured it on. When you see a vulnerability you've got to go at it and attack and pick your shots. But we also can't be afraid to take chances."

Not necessarily risky chances but trying plays that have a big upside. Linder believes, and well should based on the first matchup and nine other games, that Scotus is more dynamic. If the Shamrocks can exploit that advantage and hit its benchmark for big plays, they don't feel the Braves can keep up.

"They're best wins this season have been really gritty performances against Pierce and Wayne and the like," Linder said. "Their M.O. is trying to run the football. If you're undisciplined they can burn you, and we've been burned by things like that in past. At this point in time it's not about coaching. I'm not going to out-coach coach (Andrew) Carlson. My players have to out-play his players."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

