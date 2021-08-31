SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR - GARRETT OAKLEY

Oakley's summertime training usually consists of a two-hour session followed by running routes. He's also in the weight room with the guys leading and doing his best to be a good teammate.

He's put more on his shoulders than many teenagers his age, trying to put himself in the best position possible to be successful. Those days that he wakes up sore or unmotivated, he concentrates on a Scotus motto: "Be the best."

"Be the best person you can, be the best teammate you can, be the best worker you can; overall just be the best," he said. "It's a really good feeling when you know you're out there outworking people."

Oakley has played defensive back and wideout in his first three seasons. A wide receiver isn't the most utilized position at Scotus, but Oakley has been finding ways other than catching passes to make a difference.

He was on the field as a freshman, pretty certain he wouldn't be getting the ball, but knew he was out there for a reason. That reason became his ability to block on the edge and spring big plays.

It was an experience that has served him well. From a no-name freshman whose only purpose was to set up plays for others to now as the most recognizable athlete on the roster, Oakley hasn't changed his outlook much.