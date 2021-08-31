SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR - GARRETT OAKLEY

Like a pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter, Scotus Central Catholic senior Garrett Oakley prefers to mostly be left alone when he's in the zone. These days, he's in that zone quite often.
No, it's not on the field where Oakley can be seen high-fiving and celebrating with teammates after a big play. It's in all the minutes and hours he's put into his craft in the weight room, running routes, catching passes, practicing blocks and other methods of preparation.
Since last summer, Oakley has spent much of his offseason time with former teammate Eric Mustard, a fullback and linebacker for the 2019 Scotus playoff team when Oakley was a sophomore. Mustard helped Oakley find a new direction in training, one with a much more focused, serious approach.
It's something that not many of his teammates can keep up with, and something that he sort of prefers to be mostly private. It's where he gets in the zone and finds his happy place.
Oakley, who has interest from Division-I college football, and has given a verbal commitment to Northern Illinois, has come a long way on his journey to big-time football. He's not wasting any time ensuring he's at his best for the Shamrocks and whatever the future may hold.
"It's been crazy. Playing college football has always been a dream of mine, but playing at the highest level is really an honor," Oakley said while taking photos in July. "It's always been a goal, but now I'm striving for a bigger goal to compete and be at my best."
Oakley's summertime training usually consists of a two-hour session followed by running routes. He's also in the weight room with the guys leading and doing his best to be a good teammate.
He's put more on his shoulders than many teenagers his age, trying to put himself in the best position possible to be successful. Those days that he wakes up sore or unmotivated, he concentrates on a Scotus motto: "Be the best."
"Be the best person you can, be the best teammate you can, be the best worker you can; overall just be the best," he said. "It's a really good feeling when you know you're out there outworking people."
Oakley has played defensive back and wideout in his first three seasons. A wide receiver isn't the most utilized position at Scotus, but Oakley has been finding ways other than catching passes to make a difference.
He was on the field as a freshman, pretty certain he wouldn't be getting the ball, but knew he was out there for a reason. That reason became his ability to block on the edge and spring big plays.
It was an experience that has served him well. From a no-name freshman whose only purpose was to set up plays for others to now as the most recognizable athlete on the roster, Oakley hasn't changed his outlook much.
He's moving to tight end this year, not only the position he projects to in college but the one that can help Scotus the most this fall. He'll no doubt find a way to make a big target and catch defenses off guard, but he'll also be just as happy as he was three years ago to spring a long gain.
Oakley may have advanced past the starry-eyed, rookie to a superstar veteran but he hasn't forgotten the lessons from back then and how he got to where he is.
"Being on the edge blocking and seeing (teammate Devon Borchers) take off for a long touchdown is just as good of a feeling knowing you made that block," he said. "It's always fun to help out others."
-Nate Tenopir