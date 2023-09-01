With Weeks 0 and 1 in the books the Shamrock, Discoverer and Viking football teams are all set to compete in Week 2.

All three teams are scheduled to begin play on the road today starting at 7 p.m. Last week, Scotus Central Catholic earned the lone win of the week between the three schools.

1-0 Scotus at 0-1 Pierce

The Shamrocks pulled out a win in a nail-biter to start the season by beating rival Aquinas Catholic 3-0 in their home opener.

"I felt that our kids were tough in the toughest moments," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "They stayed calm and composed and didn't let the moment get to big for them. Obviously, we didn't play a perfect game but the good news is our boys knew we were lucky to escape Friday with a victory."

The Shamrocks finished with 222 yards on offense and struggled at times with three turnovers on the day. Despite the three turnovers, Scotus had the edge in the turnover battle by recording three interceptions including two from senior Jackson Heng and Henry Ramaekers recovering a fumble.

"We have been spending a lot of our time focusing on us," Linder said. "We played a penalty-free game against Aquinas, but we need to clean up the turnovers and some other things we saw on film."

Pierce lost its season opener at Wahoo 23-6. The Bluejays were able to pick up more yards than the Warriors by outgaining them 229-149 but lost the turnover battle 2-1.

Another killer for the Bluejays was Wahoo getting to the quarterback and recording six sacks in the win.

Despite the loss, Pierce is sure to be a challenge for the Shamrocks. The Bluejays are the defending Class C-1 state champions and currently rank No. 7 in C-1 according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

"They are a proud program with a rich tradition of excellence. This is a program and a culture that doesn't accept losing," Linder said. "Starting a season 0-1 is all the motivation they need to prepare for us coming to town. They have an excellent defense and are a very physical football team. They are under new leadership and are still figuring out their new offensive identity. When that clicks for them, they will be a very dangerous team."

Scotus opened the season at No. 9 and currently holds the same spot with a chance to move up in the C-1 rankings.

Last season, the Bluejays were able to beat Scotus 45-7 and put up 375 yards on the ground en route to a perfect season. This year, Scotus is looking to limit Pierce on the ground.

"We have to be very disciplined in our defensive responsibilities," Linder said. "The guys up front have to play team defense and get hands-on their keys. Linebackers need to attack the ball aggressively downhill and our safeties need to set hard edges. If we can do our jobs, this defense will be successful."

Overall, Scotus hopes the team has made the improvements needed to be a better football team.

"We have been stressing taking care of the football and maintaining our blocks," Linder said. "Traditionally we have seen our teams make their biggest strides between Weeks 1 and 2."

1-1 Columbus at 1-0 Lincoln Southwest

The Discoverers and Silver Hawks were originally scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. but the game was moved back to 7 p.m. with the two teams playing at Lincoln Northwest.

In Week 1, Columbus lost 28-14 at Norfolk and Lincoln Southwest had a 35-0 shutout over Lincoln High.

"There were a number of things that we did very well last week against Norfolk," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "The edge run game on our part was executed very well. Our pass defense was solid last week against a team that hurt us through the air the year before. We just need to be more consistent for four quarters."

For Columbus, Norfolk outgained them 412-294 on offense including putting up 340 yards on the ground.

Columbus' two touchdowns were rushed in by Tanner Esch and Michael Voichoskie. Esch also led the Discoverers with 145 total yards.

The Silver Hawks simply outmatched Lincoln High in their season opener and only allowed 60 yards while putting up 372 of their own.

Lincoln Southwest's defense also added eight sacks and a fumble recovery in the win.

"Lincoln Southwest is athletic in the lines and in the skill positions," Williams said. "They have kids that can make plays at all levels. I know they have some new faces in starting roles, but these are kids that are good players and will continue to get better every game."

The two teams also met in 2022 with the Silver Hawks earning a 29-7 win in Columbus. The Discoverers tallied 154 yards on offense while allowing 535 yards on defense.

"The first half of last year's game we had success up front against a very good line. We fumbled inside the 15-yard line giving up a chance to score points on our first drive, then we drove the length of the field on our second drive to score a touchdown," Williams said. "The second half was a different story and we broke down in execution. We need to maintain a high level of execution in both halves. We have experience, and kids that know what it takes, those players have to lead us."

This year the Discoverers are hoping and expecting better results against the Silver Hawks.

"Our guys need to be confident in their alignment and their keys. When we do this we play fast, and we are successful," Williams said. "A full week of prep should help us in this aspect. Relentless energy for four quarters is how we can find success."

0-1 Lakeview at 0-1 Boys Town

The Vikings of Lakeview started their football with a loss to Ashland-Greenwood for a second straight year. Now Lakeview is looking to once again bounce back against Boys Town.

In the loss, Lakeview lost the yardage battle 315-152 to Ashland-Greenwood in their season opener which ended as a 28-3 loss for the Vikings.

"We played hard for the most part but we missed entirely too many assignments," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Our players definitely played with heart but our mental effort did not match our physical effort."

Lakeview had all the momentum early after Trevor Sloup recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and nailed a field goal on the ensuing drive to give the Vikes a 3-0 lead early.

That momentum would not stay in Lakeview's corner for long with Ashland-Greenwood scoring the next 28 points.

Since the loss, Lakeview has been putting in work on and off the field.

"We are having very competitive physical practices," Frenzen said. "We are also focusing on assignment football. We have missed less assignments this week."

For Boys Town, the Cowboys fell just shy in their season opener which ended with a 20-19 win for Auburn. Boys Town fought back in the game and scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth but came up short in the end. In the end, Boys Town missed a game-tying extra point with a minute to play.

"Boys Town plays hard and is a very motivated physical team," Frenzen said. "They were down two scores with 10 minutes left and came back and honestly probably should have won the game. They will not quit, it's important for us to put four quarters together."

The two teams also squared off in Week 2 last year with the Vikings pulling out a 28-15 win at home. This year the Vikings will look to earn a win at Boys Town with creating turnovers being a key for Lakeview.

"We need to create more turnovers. Special teams provided our loan turnover last week, we need to get a couple," Frenzen said. "We must limit their big plays. They have some special playmakers and we can't let them get started."