Scotus concerns for '21 start up front

Of the juniors listed as returnees on the roster, one is 6-1, 200 pounds, another is 6-2, 180, and another 6-0 180. Sophomores that played up front four, none taller than 5-10 or heavier than 180. The freshmen had three members that dressed for varsity and are listed on the roster also all shorter than 6 feet and ranging from 140 pounds to 240.

Compare that to the seniors and the difference is stark. There were eight senior linemen 6 feet or taller and six 200 pounds or heavier. Of course, freshmen and sophomores haven't had the same time in the weight room as their older teammates. But even with high growth potential, it's unlikely Scotus has another senior class anytime soon that makes up all the starters on both sides of the line.

And that isn't a necessity for success. It's certainly a luxury, but it also becomes a disadvantage the next season when graduation hits the roster hard.

"I think you’ve just got to come in with the understanding that your line isn’t going to be as experienced or as skilled," Linder said "But you’ve got guys like Garrett Oakley and Devon Borchers and Chance Bailey and a lot of those guys that have varsity experience. We’re going to have to lean on them instead of leaning on an experienced line."