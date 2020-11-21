Scotus concerns for '21 start up front

Scotus Central Catholic had an unheard of number of seniors on the 2020 football team. More than half of the 18 on the roster played somewhere on the offensive and defensive lines.
Offensively, they made up the entire front six counting a tight end. Defensively, they were the front three in the 33 Stack defense and several members of the five-player linebacking crew that made up the second level of the defense.
That much experience and that kind of veteran wherewithal served the Shamrocks well in a tough start that included three straight losses.
The task of leadership at the point of contact now falls on players that have enjoyed success but not at the varsity level.
"It’s kind of a rebuilding line up front on both sides of the ball. But I trust our coaching staff. They’ve done a tremendous job, and it’s not like the cupboard is bare. It’s not like we’ve got to convince a bunch of wide receivers to play offensive line," coach Tyler Linder said. "Our JV team went undefeated, our freshmen team only lost to Pierce and that was their first game. Our young kids are motivated, they’re excited, they love the game of football and there’s a lot of promise there."
Junior varsity wins included Wahoo, Aurora, Norfolk Catholic, Aquinas Catholic and Wahoo Neumann. For the freshmen, other than the opening loss to Pierce that Linder mentioned, the season closed with victories over Norfolk Catholic, Lakeview, Aquinas and Neumann.
Of the juniors listed as returnees on the roster, one is 6-1, 200 pounds, another is 6-2, 180, and another 6-0 180. Sophomores that played up front four, none taller than 5-10 or heavier than 180. The freshmen had three members that dressed for varsity and are listed on the roster also all shorter than 6 feet and ranging from 140 pounds to 240.
Compare that to the seniors and the difference is stark. There were eight senior linemen 6 feet or taller and six 200 pounds or heavier. Of course, freshmen and sophomores haven't had the same time in the weight room as their older teammates. But even with high growth potential, it's unlikely Scotus has another senior class anytime soon that makes up all the starters on both sides of the line.
And that isn't a necessity for success. It's certainly a luxury, but it also becomes a disadvantage the next season when graduation hits the roster hard.
"I think you’ve just got to come in with the understanding that your line isn’t going to be as experienced or as skilled," Linder said "But you’ve got guys like Garrett Oakley and Devon Borchers and Chance Bailey and a lot of those guys that have varsity experience. We’re going to have to lean on them instead of leaning on an experienced line."
Borchers rushed for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season as the main running back. Oakley caught 31 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns. In the run game he was crucial downfield opening up running lanes with his large frame. Bailey caught 10 passes for 203 yards.
That trio plus fellow starters or regular players Luke Przymus, Zane Beiermann and Seth VunCannon will assume a larger role next year. Only one of those, VunCannon, is a lineman.
Linder chooses to see it from a different perspective.
"I'll put it this way," he said. "We'll be more athletic."
Also, a question is who will be calling the signals. For the third year in a row Scotus will welcome a new quarterback under center. Sophomore Trenton Cielocha was part of the quarterback race this past fall. He will be challenged by freshman Jakson Heng.
Yet, line play, quarterback and everything else considered, Linder said defense is where Scotus can make the biggest gains.
"I would like to see overall improvement on defense – rallying to the football, tackling better and just being able to defeat blocks better," he said. "That’s going to be the key to our success. The teams that are really good are able to stop the run. Even if your offense isn’t productive, your defense gives you a shot to win."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!