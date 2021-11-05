Scotus D unable to get stops when needed in playoff loss at Battle Creek

Battle Creek turned it over three times in Friday's Class C-1 state quarterfinal matchup with Scotus Central Catholic. It's not exactly the recipe for success.

But when every other possession, but one, ends with a touchdown, a few mistakes along the way quickly become trivial. That was never more clear than on Friday when the Braves scored on every possession but one in which it didn't commit a turnover. The rest of the time, Battle Creek ran the ball right at Scotus. The Shamrocks never found the answer and suffered a 33-21 loss that brought a enjoyable, albeit unexpected season, to a sudden close.

Other than a key fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter, the Scotus D could never get a handle on the Braves power run attack.

Touchdowns at the end of the first half and start of the second allowed Battle Creek to tie it then take the lead. Scotus answered once but couldn't again after Brave quarterback Dylan Amick gave his team the lead for good 27-21 on a touchdown run with 8:14 left in the game.

The final two Scotus possessions ended in interceptions. Battle Creek turned one of those into points and sealed it with a score in the final three minutes.

The Shamrocks end the season 9-2 and with a loss at a place it had previously won this season.

Scotus only had the ball three times in the second half when Battle Creek stopped turning the ball over and utilized a methodical rushing attack that converted third down after third down.

The Braves took a 21-14 lead after a 5-minte, 22-second drive to start the second half on a 4-yard run by sophomore Trent Uhlir. Scotus quarterback Trenton Cielocha answered for the 'Rocks on the next drive when he hit the end zone on a 20-yard run.

But Battle Creek again put together an extended drive and Amick scored on a 2-yard run after a drive that lasted more than six minutes from late in the third into the fourth.

Scotus tossed an interception at the Brave 35 on the next drive but the defense finally rose up on a fourth down from inside the Shamrock 10. Despite that stop, Scotus had barely three minutes left to try and take the lead on a touchdown and an extra point after the special teams blocked the Battle Creek PAT on the previous touchdown.

But desperate to make something happen, the 'Rocks tossed another pick and were helpless as Battle Creek ran out the clock.

It looked as if the Braves might run away with it early when they recovered a Scotus fumble inside the Shamrock 30 on the first possession of the game, made it 7-0, then took another drive inside the Scotus 10. But Battle Creek fumbled and watched as the visitors drove over 90 yards and tied the game 7-7 on a Cielocha pass to Garrett Oakley.

Battle Creek then turned it over on an interception and Scotus took advantage from the Brave 26 with a possession that ended on a Devon Borchers 2-yard touchdown run.

Battle Creek fumbled again but this time the 'Rocks were forced to punt when a drive stalled on the Braves' half of the field. The Braves tied it up on the final drive of the half thanks to a touchdown set up by a 46-yard pass and a fourth-down conversion that overcame an illegal blindside block.

The Braves utilized the pass mostly on that drive then came out in the second half and leaned on the run game. It wasn't very dynamic, but it was more than enough to score points and bleed the clock.

