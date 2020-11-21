Scotus Football 2020: A better understanding

As such, the coaching staff learned much more about what to call, when to call it, how to prepare and how to make adjustments. Plus, not only was Palmer a major advantage a year ago but having a new offense, in general, was beneficial.

Unsure how to prepare or adapt to Scotus' attack, many opponents were caught flat-footed. That didn't happen as much this season. Most weeks, defenses had designed formations around the new Shotgun Wing-T, and most weeks it was never the same. That required Shamrock adjustments on the fly every Friday night.

Linder and his staff now have a better understanding of how to counter those moves.

"It gave us fits at times, but it also forced us to learn to grow and make adjustments," Linder said. "This is a good roster to understand what we’re going to have each and every year. We’re going to have a few explosive athletes and hard-working linemen, and we’re going to have to make the most of it. This year really taught us how to handle that and go forward."

Defensively, the most obvious lesson learned, or maybe better put, that must be learned, is stopping the run.

In the five losses, Scotus gave up rushing totals of 363, 301, 330, 534 and 374.