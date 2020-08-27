Scotus Football 2020: Their time to shine

Scotus Central Catholic football had flash and dash in 2019. All-State quarterback, Shrine Bowl selection and Nebraska baseball recruit Tyler Palmer brought an element of elusiveness and speed to Shamrock football that has, even in the long history of SCC, perhaps been unrivaled.
Yet for all the ways in which Palmer brought a different dimension to the field, what he had in front of him remains in place. It's that group, the offensive line, that has Scotus confident about the upcoming season.
Four members of the front five were together the majority of last season, and the fifth, added in this year, saw more than enough playing time to develop cohesion early on in fall camp.
Plus, one major weapon remains. Garrett Oakley isn't a quarterback that will handle the ball on every play like Palmer, but his speed, size and hands make him a matchup nightmare.
Like Palmer, Oakley is a factor other teams must prepare for and, at least physically, almost always be overmatched regardless.
His potential, the potential of others who have been waiting in the wings and the reliability that is the offensive line has the Shamrocks aiming at another deep playoff run.
"If there’s any place I love consistency, and I love experience, it’s up front," coach Tyler Linder said. "Those guys in the backfield, they had tremendous JV years; it’s their time to shine. We have a veteran group that’s pushing the pace and showing these guys how to play Scotus football, and we’ve got a lot of guys without experience eager to show their stuff. I think it’s a great combination to have."
Offense
Scotus has 16 seniors on the roster this fall, five of which will make up the group opening holes and laying down pancakes.
Sebastien Fritz wasn't a starter at the beginning of 2019 but came on to replace an injured teammate and remained a regular member up front. Trenton Hamling also wasn't a starter, but he saw enough time to become the natural replacement for a graduating teammate. That duo will make up the tackles.
On the interior, Simon Schumacher, Kade Wiese and Alex Novicki have been shoulder to shoulder since their sophomore seasons.
"As a core, we’re really close to one another. We’ve been working together for three years, and we know what to expect," Wiese said. "I think our experience is really going to help us. We just have a great bond. It’s going to be fun."
Ben Kamrath, another senior, and Seth VunCannon, a junior, are alternating at tight end.
Evan Bock assumes Palmer's duties under center, winning a three-way quarterback tryout between him, Josh Faust and sophomore Trenton Cielocha.
Bock was chosen as the best fit to the shotgun, Wing-T offense that Scotus evolved into last year. To maximize the success of that system, Linder said it's all about identifying the most athletic member of the team at each level - junior high, freshman, junior varsity and varsity - and then trusting that player to take the reins.
"There are intangibles there, obviously. If you’re athletic as can be and can’t throw, we’re not going to put you there," he said. "But, number one, we’re looking for our best athlete because he’s going to touch the ball every single play."
Oakley, at 6-4, came on late in the season and finished with 37 catches for 511 yards and five touchdowns. He's made the step from simply being the tallest guy out there and winning jump balls to becoming a legitimate wide receiver that can run the route tree, beat defenders with his speed and stretch the field on every play.
His skill set plus the experience up front has allowed Scotus to dig deeper into the playbook.
“We have everything in that we had last year, and then some," Linder said. "So, we have more in, and a lot of that has to do with our experience up front, but a lot of it also has to do with our coaching staff."
The staff has a better grasp of the shotgun Wing-T, ironed out the kinks last year and has much more of a comfort level with the system.
Other names Shamrock fans will become familiar with include, Linder said, Luke Przymus, Devon Borchers and Chance Bailey who showed glimpses last season, and newcomers Carter Filipi and Cameron Houfek.
Defense
The Shamrocks weren't a dominant defense in the sense of shutouts and holding teams under 10. But they were consistently good at making stops when necessary and creating a few crucial turnovers.
Scotus is replacing linebackers Eric Mustard and Evan Hand and will start out with an unproven defensive front that will have to progress quickly. Many of the senior 0-linemen play up front on the other side of the ball, and will again at some points.
"But that’s all dependent on the play of the other guys," Linder said. "My best D-linemen are also starters on the offensive line. I’m willing to sacrifice a little bit to keep guys fresh as long as they can do their job."
Linder has been impressed with the depth his defense has shown. He plans to play several youngsters and let them "fly around and have fun."
"Time will tell. Are we that type of a team? Can we get to the quarterback? Can we force teams to jump offside, miss their cues and capitalize or are we going to have to rethink our strategy?" he asked. "From what I’ve seen so far, we’ll be able to make plays."
Special Teams
As is sometimes the case at C-1 and lower, a non-traditional player will take the placekicking duties. Center Kade Wiese will kick field goals, extra points and kick-off. Garrett Oakley is the punter.
"Special teams are all about being prepared and organized, and I have the best special teams coordinator (Roger Krienke) in the state of Nebraska," Linder said. "We've had the entire special teams package in July. So, it's not like we're on autopilot, but we're very confident in that area of the game."
Outlook
Scotus faced the eventual state champion twice last year (Wahoo) and played the team that was the other side of that game (Pierce). Those three contests accounted for all three losses. SCC defeated rival Aquinas Catholic in Week 1, took down another rival, Wahoo Neumann, twice and won a fourth rivalry matchup in Week 7 over Lakeview.
This year's non-district slate includes Friday back in Wahoo, Omaha Concordia, Aquinas, Battle Creek and Boone Central. The district is made up of No. 8 North Bend, No. 10 West Point-Beemer, an improved and more dangerous Lakeview team and Schuyler.
It's a challenging district that, at least for entertainment's sake, could come down to Lakeview and Scotus in the final week of the regular season playing for the playoffs.
"Every year we go in with the mentality that we’ll be playing football in November," Bock said. "That’s what this team wants again, get back into the playoffs, make a run and I think we can do that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
