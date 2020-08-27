Scotus Football 2020: Their time to shine

Scotus is replacing linebackers Eric Mustard and Evan Hand and will start out with an unproven defensive front that will have to progress quickly. Many of the senior 0-linemen play up front on the other side of the ball, and will again at some points.

"But that’s all dependent on the play of the other guys," Linder said. "My best D-linemen are also starters on the offensive line. I’m willing to sacrifice a little bit to keep guys fresh as long as they can do their job."

Linder has been impressed with the depth his defense has shown. He plans to play several youngsters and let them "fly around and have fun."

"Time will tell. Are we that type of a team? Can we get to the quarterback? Can we force teams to jump offside, miss their cues and capitalize or are we going to have to rethink our strategy?" he asked. "From what I’ve seen so far, we’ll be able to make plays."

Special Teams

As is sometimes the case at C-1 and lower, a non-traditional player will take the placekicking duties. Center Kade Wiese will kick field goals, extra points and kick-off. Garrett Oakley is the punter.