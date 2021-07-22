Scotus football balancing several areas of interest in summer workouts

Summertime workouts are, of course, much different than last year everywhere across the state. But at Scotus Central Catholic, there might be more divergence from even regular summers than almost anywhere else.
The Shamrocks are, again, looking for a new quarterback. But also, SCC hired a strength training coach for the school, all but one player from the offensive and defensive fronts graduated and, it seems, younger players will have more of a role on the team than in recent years.
Added to that is potentially a new way of thinking on defense.
The Shamrocks began balancing all those concerns together earlier this month at their annual summer camps. Scotus ran mostly a youth camp July 5-9 for the future generations. Last week, Shamrocks looking to make their mark for the upcoming season had their first opportunity to leave an impression during the varsity team camp.
There are a handful of athletes that are ensured of a spot, but for many others, last week started a process that will continue up to the first game on Aug. 27.
"I think it goes well beyond the quarterback. It goes for every single position," coach Tyler Linder said. "The earlier you can get eyes on kids and see the development and progress, the earlier you can determine who's going to be playing in late August.
"More important than saying, 'You're our starter,' is getting as many reps as possible with a first team or a group of rotators so you can build that chemistry and that camaraderie."
Development and progress away from the field are now up to Ryan Baker, who previously coached on the football staff at Columbus High. Baker as the full-time strength training coach brings a level of consistency across all programs that was difficult to achieve in the past. Yet, at the same time, Baker can individualize training to specific athletes.
Scotus lacks size and, regardless of Baker's work, won't be able to make up that gap to its opponents in the offseason. What the Shamrocks have is speed. Thus, much of the focus in Baker's initial months on the job has been on maximizing that element.
"We've got to do some things to showcase that speed; everything from the plays we call on offense, the schemes we draw up on special teams and the way we approach our defense," Linder said. "... We're going to have to do everything we can to translate our kids skills into wins on Friday night."
Up front, Seth VunCannon is the only returning lineman who saw meaningful live reps in games. He started his career as a center, moved over to tight end, which at Scotus is mostly a glorified tackle, and is now back at center. His communication skills, leadership and experience make him the natural choice.
But after VunCannon, the coaching staff has had to find creative ways to fill positions to his right and left. Offensive line coach Roger Krienke started that process by recruiting a tight end and a running back to a position switch. Carson Houfek and Luke Przymus answered Krienke's call and look to have taken the lead at playing on the interior of the offensive line.
"The guys I'm impressed with up front so far are the guys that have selflessly made the decision to go from skill positions to offensive linemen or defensive linemen," Linder said about the duo. "They've committed the time in the weight room, and I'd hate to be their parents right now. Their grocery bill has got to be outstanding."
Under center, Trenton Cielocha has taken the most reps with the first time. He appears to be the clear leader to start as the Scotus signal caller. There are a handful of others also taking reps in case of an emergency situation, and youngsters such as Cohen Pelan and Landen Neville are working out at quarterback as well.
"Everything we do is a race for reps. The more reps you can get, the more plays you can run in a given practice, the better you're going to be," Linder said. "We're trying to give guys as many chances as possible to build that resumé for themselves and make a case for starting Week 1."
And just as every summer is a chance to return to fundamentals and install of the playbook, it's also a response to what happened the previous fall. How fast the team is, who's blocking and who's playing quarterback might be moot if Scotus can't find a better way to get stops.
Scotus was brutalized by power teams a year ago and still doesn't have enough large bodies up front to dictate the action on the line of scrimmage. Having a more effective defense, Linder said, comes down to him as defensive coordinator in a sense putting away his own ego.
"There's a lot of times pride comes into the mix and you say, 'Well this is our defense, and we're going to run it and if we can't, so help us God.' So, from a coaching perspective, I've got to get out of my own way and make sure we're putting kids in positions to be successful," he said. "That might come from changing up fronts or running multiple looks on defense. We have the kids that we have...and I wouldn't want it any other way. We have to take the talent that we have and put it in positions to be successful."
Scotus is done for the remaining weeks of summer until practices begin on Aug. 9. Looking back on previous camps, Linder considers this most recent one a success - just about 75% of the playbook has been installed.
But in an interesting mix of new coaches, new linemen, a new quarterback and, maybe, multiple defensive fronts, one can never quite be sure.
"I know, at least, the mental side of things are mostly taken care of," Linder said. "The physical and learning part of it, bringing it all together, will tell us more in the first week of practice."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.