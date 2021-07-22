Scotus football balancing several areas of interest in summer workouts

"The guys I'm impressed with up front so far are the guys that have selflessly made the decision to go from skill positions to offensive linemen or defensive linemen," Linder said about the duo. "They've committed the time in the weight room, and I'd hate to be their parents right now. Their grocery bill has got to be outstanding."

Under center, Trenton Cielocha has taken the most reps with the first time. He appears to be the clear leader to start as the Scotus signal caller. There are a handful of others also taking reps in case of an emergency situation, and youngsters such as Cohen Pelan and Landen Neville are working out at quarterback as well.

"Everything we do is a race for reps. The more reps you can get, the more plays you can run in a given practice, the better you're going to be," Linder said. "We're trying to give guys as many chances as possible to build that resumé for themselves and make a case for starting Week 1."

And just as every summer is a chance to return to fundamentals and install of the playbook, it's also a response to what happened the previous fall. How fast the team is, who's blocking and who's playing quarterback might be moot if Scotus can't find a better way to get stops.