Scotus Central Catholic and defending Class C-1 state football champion Pierce battled throughout the night with the game ultimately coming down to the final quarter.

Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, Pierce was able to pull away with a 28-20 win.

"I liked our physical approach to the game, I thought our offensive line played extremely well after going back and watching the tape we should have relied on them a little more," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "I'm happy with the way the guys executed their game plans. I feel like we were in a good position to win the game."

The two teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 14 but Pierce was led by senior Keenan Valverde's two touchdowns in the final minutes.

"We kind of wore out in the second half," Linder said. "We have some things to work on going forward, I'm happy with the prep we put leading into Pierce now we just have to put together a complete game."

Valverde finished with all four touchdowns for the Bluejays and recorded 312 yards from scrimmage including 300 on the ground.

"He's an all-state caliber running back and good teams are going to lean on their workhorses to carry the load," Linder said. "We tried our best to keep him inside but it's hard to contain an explosive athlete like Valverde. You have to eliminate the big play and, unfortunately, they had a couple more than we did."

Overall, Pierce outgained Scotus 379-289. Of the Shamrock's 289 yards, 251 came on the ground with Spencer Shotkoski and Luke Wemhoff leading the charge.

"I thought Luke Wemhoff carried the ball extremely well and did a great job running between the tackles," Linder said. "Spencer Shotkoski also ran the ball extremely well on a lot of quick side counter plays."

Shotkoski finished with 106 yards on the ground including 71 on one attempt.

"His long run really set us up in good field position," Linder said. "He did well and I'm very impressed with our frontline. Alex Evans showed he's an all-state caliber offensive tackle and Henry Ramaekers did a great job to pull and trap."

Wemhoff scored the opening touchdown for Scotus on a 48-yard run.

"It was just a sweep around the edge and he was patient and found a seam," Linder said. "Once he got to the sideline he just used his speed."

Through the air, Cohen Pelan finished with 38 yards on three completions.

Scotus now sits at 1-1 overall after the battle with the state champs.

"I'm happy we were able to go into a tough hostile environment like Pierce and compete," Linder said. "I'm not satisfied with coming away with a loss. Being there is nice but winning is that much better so we have to find a way to finish those games."

The Shamrocks will play another road game for Week 3 with the team heading to St. Paul on Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Scotus will look to continue to build off the loss against the Wildcats.

"I think this is a great measuring stick for us to see where we're at and what we need to continue to get better with," Linder said. "We're going on the road again and playing a completely different offense and defense. Football is football and the team that blocks and tackles better is typically going to win and so we need to focus on getting better."