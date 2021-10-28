Scotus Football: Going back to the basics

Equating poor performances with what happens in the bathroom has long been a tradition of evaluating results. That might not have been more true than last Friday when Scotus Central Catholic sulked away from Lakeview Stadium following a 35-0 loss.

The shutout and the loss were bad enough, but other tell-tale signs such as four false starts indicated that perhaps the Shamrocks weren't in the proper mindset. It's one of those games that was so uncharacteristic that it provides little value in close review or thorough criticism. In other words, it's time to flush it and move on.

That's how Scotus came back to practice this week as the 4 seed in the Class C-1 playoffs seeking a home win over Fort Calhoun. Unlike in the regular season, the team was given early Monday morning off from meetings and film study to spend a little extra time in bed. The Shamrocks took the practice field later that afternoon refreshed and renewed at what is now a new season.

The new one starts just as the old one did.

"You saw a Scotus team that came out slow, that came out sluggish, that came out less than confident, and the person to blame for that is me. The first step in solving any problem is recognizing that you have one, and I think we've recognized that and gone back to basics," coach Tyler Linder said. "Just like you start any season in August and you start with basics, we're staring season number two right now and we're going back to basics."

Scotus will hope finding itself again will be the trick to beating a 7-2 Fort Calhoun team that comes in with four straight wins. The Pioneers come in with an offense that scores just over 32 points per game and a defense that allows a little more than 16.

The offense is a fairly balanced attack that has thrown it 173 times and rushed it 377. The offense has gained nearly 3,400 yards this season, averages 144 through the air, 233 on the ground and is led by quarterback Ty Hellberg and running back Clint Dierks.

Statistics for defensive leaders are not made available. Fort Calhoun has held five opponents under 20 points and two in single digits.

"They're big and they're physical. They have some really big offensive lineman, they play low, they play to the whistle and it helps they've got a big bruiser of some running backs that carry the rock," Linder said. "... Their quarterback is really efficient and he's got a plethora of guys to throw to including two receivers that would be tackles for a lot of teams, one's 6-5 220, and the other is 6-4 210. What's made them successful is their versatility on offense, their hard-nosed approach on defense and then their coaching staff keeps it fresh and fun with a lot of trick plays."

Fort Calhoun has played out of the shotgun all season with a formation that includes a tight end and a wingback. The Pioneers typically run in between the tackles and often rely on isolation plays.

They haven't been consistently explosive, Linder says, more often running the clock and playing possession football. That means third downs will be key.

On the other side of the ball, the same is true. The Pioneers don't appear to rotate many players, choosing instead to give them a break on special teams. Whoever can control the clock, get the stops or convert the key downs will be in a great position.

The Pioneers are back in the playoffs for the first time in seven years and have just two wins all time in the postseason.

"Like any playoff game, the things I worry about are, can we play clean football?" Linder asked. "It's going to come down to limiting mistakes. For years, if Scotus ever got behind the sticks, we might as well punt. We have more ability this year to overcome some hardships and some difficulty, but you can't do it repeatedly like we did last Friday."

