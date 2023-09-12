The Scotus Central Catholic football needed a kick and senior Frank Fehringer delivered.

The Shamrocks trailed 20-19 with just a few moments to play when Fehringer made a 27-yard field goal to pull out a 22-20 win at St. Paul Friday night.

Heading into the game-winning kick, Scotus missed two extra points earlier in the night.

Scotus scored the first two touchdowns with Jackson Heng having a 40-yard interception return touchdown and Eli Kreikemeier scoring on a 3-yard run to lead 13-0 in the second quarter.

St. Paul would go on a 20-0 run over the next two quarters to lead 20-13 in the fourth.

Scotus would cut the score to 20-19 on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Cohen Pelan to Spencer Shotkoski.

St. Paul finished with 291 yards on offense including 106 passing yards and 185 yards on the ground.

The Shamrocks' offense recorded 265 yards with Evan Kiene leading the way. Kiene finished with 134 rushing yards of the team's 187.

Pelan threw for the team's 78 yards through the air. Along with Shotkoski, Max Wemhoff also had a 39-yard catch.

On defense, Fehringer led the team with seven tackles along with Eli Kreikemeier.

With the win, Scotus improves to 2-1 following a loss at Pierce.

The Shamrocks will be back at home Thursday against West Point-Beemer at 7 p.m.