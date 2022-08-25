Scotus football opens season at rivals Aquinas

For Scotus Central Catholic head coach Tyler Linder, the buildup to Friday's season opener at Aquinas Catholic has been good, but long. He said it's felt like they've been going nonstop since early July with team camps and now, fall camp.

The Shamrocks doubled their win total last year, winning its first eight games of the season and reaching the state quarterfinals. With a good core of returning athletes and sophomores ready to step into bigger roles, Linder said he's excited to get things going.

"We've got depth for the first time in a long time in a lot of positions, especially in those skill positions. We feel really good with playing a lot of different guys, so you'll see that not just on Friday night but this whole season," Linder said. "A lot of kids are going to get touches and we're going to be able to try to distribute the ball a lot better. Excited about that and I think our team speed is at its best. As long as we can stay healthy, we're going to do some good things this year."

Senior linebacker Cameron Houfek said he's excited to see the younger guys step up and help the team this season.

"I'm excited to see everyone improve over the season," Houfek said. "We've been talking about the sophomores and I'm excited to see how they've changed from freshman to sophomore year and how they develop."

Linder said the leadership from the seniors has been on display so far, showing the younger players how to do things the Scotus way. Among those senior leaders is quarterback and defensive back Trenton Cielocha.

The senior threw for 1,346 yards, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions along with 223 yards and three scores on the ground. Defensively, Cielocha intercepted three passes.

"Anytime you can return a quarterback it's a win. You get a year of experience under their belt, not just confidence from your quarterback, but your team has a little bit more moxie too," Linder said. "He's been a really stable guy for us. He exudes confidence and the guys just rally around that."

Last year was Cielocha's first as the starting quarterback. He said it's a boost to his confidence having a year under his belt, knowing what to do and how to do everything to succeed.

"This year I think I got to step up and be a little bit more vocal," Cielocha said. "Last year, I was a junior, first time starting and I wasn't really comfortable with all the seniors around me so this year, I got to really step up and lead the team in a vocal way."

Cielocha will have new weapons around him after wide receiver Garrett Oakley and running Devon Borchers graduated. Oakley caught 33 passes for 579 yards and eight touchdowns to go with four interceptions on defense. Borchers rushed for 1,375 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Linder said a big key to its success will be the play of senior Jack Faust, who caught 16 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns last season.

"He's (Faust) going to play tight end right away, but he's really our Swiss army knife. He can do a lot of things for us. He runs routes really well," Linder said. "He runs the ball extremely well, but he's also one of the best blockers on the team. That's a real, great luxury to have."

In the backfield, sophomore Henry Ramaekers will step in as the lead tailback. Behind him, Linder also mentioned Eli Jarecke and Eli Kreikemeier as depth pieces.

"They each have their own little set of skills and abilities that we can utilize in different sets, do those guys are going to be great," Linder said.

On the offensive line, Linder said Scotus has difference makers in tackle Alex Ferguson, center Jamison Kush and tight ends Houfek and Evan Kiene.

"Jameson's (Kush) is great because he knows every position. He's played about everything on the line for us," Linder said. "We have the ability, if we're kind of stuck in a rut, to reshuffle the deck there and get guys in the right spot."

The Shamrocks secondary, led by Cielocha, surprised Linder last season. While he said the defense was pretty good last year, the struggles came up front. In preparation for Aquinas, Linder said, that's been a bright spot.

"I'm really excited to see what our guys can do, especially with run fits," Linder said. "A lot of the run-heavy teams that we play, hopefully, we keep in check, at least keep them honest and make the passing game come into picture a little bit more."

Last year, the Shamrocks allowed an average of 316 yards per game while limiting their opposition to just 17.9 points per game. This season, Linder said he's looking for the defense to be disciplined.

"I want to see our guys get out and run. It'll be fun to see," he said. "There's depth there as well, so I want to rotate a lot of guys, especially at the linebacking core to see if we can get the right guys out there that are playing with great leverage and bringing a physical dimension."

Houfek said he expects the defense to be a run-stopping unit because of its strong defensive line.

"Alex Ferguson is pretty good and linebackers ... Jack's (Faust) moving from outside linebacker to inside with me and Henry (Ramaekers), so we're expecting to be pretty good on that," Houfek said. "We got Trenton (Cielocha) as safety obviously. We're expecting to stop the run, run-heavy defense with a lot of blitzes."

Standing in No. 6 Scotus' way in Week 1 is a familiar rival in Class C-2 No. 9 Aquinas. The Shamrocks defeated Aquinas 28-21 in Columbus last year with Cielocha throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

"We have a ton of respect for that program. They're fundamentally sound. They're rather conservative, but that's a philosophy. It's a strategy and it's one that's paid off extremely well for them," Linder said. "They're challenging year in and year out because they don't make mistakes. They're meticulous about the details and the details matter in this game."

Linder said he expects a low-scoring game and the team that wins the hidden yards and the turnover battle is going to come out on top.

"We have to do the little things right. You're not going to eliminate mistakes, but you got to minimize those things and just play sound, assignment football," Linder said. "It'll be a coaches' games because to those watching it might just look like a very slow chess match, but in these sorts of games, it's the team that are tough in the toughest moments that win."

Houfek said the Shamrocks want to go on another deep run into the playoffs. Linder said he doesn't know where they'll be at the end of the year, but he expects them to compete on a high level every week.

"Our expectation is to put a great product on the field each and every Friday night and make our kids as good as they can be. We got great kids, a great community," Linder said. "When the story of this season is over, we're going to be able to look back and say did we get the most out of these kids and make them the best versions of themselves. If we can do that, we're a pretty happy stuff."