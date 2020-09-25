Scotus football: Shamrocks look to turn the corner

Scotus Central Catholic head coach Tyler Linder isn't fond of comparing teams. Though year-to-year there may be identical records and similar circumstances, each group features different personnel and a different personality.
Still, he and the coaching staff couldn't help but think back to 2016 when the Shamrocks started 2-2 but finished 6-3 and won the district. That group also struggled with little mistakes that were magnified because of the timing of those mistakes.
That can be said also of 2020's 1-3 record. While last week included a penalty on all but a few drives, Scotus has had fewer flags, fewer turnovers and more first downs than each of its last two opponents.
It's just that when the Shamrocks are making errors, they're doing so at the worst times possible.
The 2016 team won the next two after starting 2-2, became better in the big moments and took control of the district. Linder will find out how the 2020 group does Friday when it travels to West Point-Beemer to open district play.
"It's not that something is catastrophically wrong on paper, or even on film. It just seems things go bad at the exact wrong moment," Linder said. "We haven't scrapped anything and gone back to the drawing board because it's not about salvaging, it's about embracing the process and being better."
Scotus will try and be better Friday in West Point when it plays 2-2 West Point-Beemer. The Cadets defeated Arlington 37-22 then lost to Wayne 35-19 and Battle Creek 28-15 before a 53-14 win over O'Neill last week.
The two programs have met each of the last two years and split road wins. West-Point Beemer held off a furious Scotus comeback in 2018 for a 35-28 win. The Cadets led 35-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Shamrocks led 33-0 a year ago in West Point.
Friday figures to be a battle start to finish for two teams that have each had a share of ups and downs.
Scotus will attempt to bounce back from losses to C-2 No. 2 David City Aquinas and ratings contender Battle Creek after a week of reexamination.
From the length of practice to what the team was working on, Linder and his staff left no stone unturned this week as they tried to identify how Scotus can perform better when it matters most.
As Linder mentioned, it wasn't so much an overhaul of things as it was fine-tuning a lot of little things.
"We've tried to instill in our coaches, in our players and everyone involved in our program that they have to do their job to the best of their ability every single play," he said. "I don't want to say there are big glaring errors, but there has to be more attention to detail when it comes to individual responsibility."
Individual responsibility will be key Friday against a West Point-Beemer team that runs an option attack. And if that's not concerning enough, Linder calls what the Cadets do defensively and on special teams as unconventional as it gets.
West Point-Beemer's punting, kickoffs and kick blocks can include various looks. On defense, nine players might be in the box moving around before the snap.
"The big thing we've been trying to talk about is weathering the storm, being disciplined and keeping our eyes up, and just trusting what we're doing," Linder said. "When you get nine guys up against a team like us that likes to run the ball, it will cause some frustration when we can't move the ball the way that we want to.
"But it opens up a lot of room vertically in the passing game. We're going to have to do a good job of hitting the edges and hitting some high-percentage passes to soften their defense and get us into a groove."
Still Scotus will take to the road Friday intent on being proactive rather than reactive. All week the focus has been internal. Linder finds it analogous to a gospel story about Jesus beckoning Peter out of the boat.
"We've got to dial in and focus on our job and not worry too much about the waters," he said. "Peter didn't start to sink on the Sea of Galilee until he took his eyes of Jesus. It's when he started focusing on all the other things that he sank. We've really got to keep our eyes focused on what we intended and not worry so much about the waters around us."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
