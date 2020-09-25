Scotus football: Shamrocks look to turn the corner

Individual responsibility will be key Friday against a West Point-Beemer team that runs an option attack. And if that's not concerning enough, Linder calls what the Cadets do defensively and on special teams as unconventional as it gets.

West Point-Beemer's punting, kickoffs and kick blocks can include various looks. On defense, nine players might be in the box moving around before the snap.

"The big thing we've been trying to talk about is weathering the storm, being disciplined and keeping our eyes up, and just trusting what we're doing," Linder said. "When you get nine guys up against a team like us that likes to run the ball, it will cause some frustration when we can't move the ball the way that we want to.

"But it opens up a lot of room vertically in the passing game. We're going to have to do a good job of hitting the edges and hitting some high-percentage passes to soften their defense and get us into a groove."

Still Scotus will take to the road Friday intent on being proactive rather than reactive. All week the focus has been internal. Linder finds it analogous to a gospel story about Jesus beckoning Peter out of the boat.