Scotus football turns attention to details in Week 2 road game at Concordia

Scotus Central Catholic football had, according to coach Tyler Linder, its most significant opening win last week in probably seven years.
A group of players that were, mostly, unproven at the varsity level put together a win over No. 3 Wahoo and did so during homecoming week. Getting ready for a new season with several new players and players in different positions while also dealing with the distractions of homecoming told Linder more about his team than he perhaps expected to discover. It told him that, while challenges remain, it appears the 2021 Shamrocks have the mental makeup to be ready for anything.
Thus, while the guys may be walking taller and feeling more confident than a week ago, there's no time to waste in capitalizing on a big win. If teams make the biggest improvement, as the cliché goes, from week one to week two, now is the time to put that improvement into motion.
Scotus faces an Omaha Concordia team on Friday it defeated last season 61-0. Last week in its opener, Concordia lost to Lincoln Lutheran 68-0. Naturally, there may be a temptation to let up. But now's not the time for the Shamrocks to rest on one win and assume anything. Now's the time to take that next step.
"There were only a few manageable and correctable things (from the win over Wahoo), but we still said, 'This is the week we really need to harp on details,'" Linder said about the approach for Friday. "Everything from your first step to where your hands are to the mesh point to your back pedal on defense. We can't settle with just being good; we've got to be great."
Stressing that point comes down to analyzing everything, even the things Scotus did well last week. For example, the Shamrocks had cornerbacks come up on run plays and make stops for minimal gains. But while that was effective one week, it will be noticed by other coaching staffs. Corners that overplay the run become susceptible in the play-action pass game, double moves and other play designs.
Playing the position correctly requires the occasional tackle in the run game, but mostly, the corner is responsible for a third of the field in pass coverage. Respecting the responsibilities of the position is just one piece of going from good to great.
"Even our perceived great plays from last Friday, we've got to correct some things and bring our kids' focus back to what their jobs are and be detail-oriented," Linder said.
He's confident that the team will take the constructive criticism the staff has been delivering this week and use it the right way. How the team has been preparing all summer and up until now says the Shamrocks don't mind hard work. Having seen that hard work pay off in a big week one win, Linder is confident that the trend will continue.
Scotus and Concordia kick off at 7 p.m. in Omaha. There is no local radio, television nor streaming coverage.
"[Last week] our kids were able to trust their coaches, steady the course and execute what was called on the field," Linder said. "The trust that those players have in us as coaches and the trust that we have for them on the field, those are things we don't normally see until week four or five and kids really grasp what we're doing. They picked that up right away. Time will tell, but I'm very happy with the way that our kids are open to that coaching and that influence."