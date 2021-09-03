Scotus football turns attention to details in Week 2 road game at Concordia

Stressing that point comes down to analyzing everything, even the things Scotus did well last week. For example, the Shamrocks had cornerbacks come up on run plays and make stops for minimal gains. But while that was effective one week, it will be noticed by other coaching staffs. Corners that overplay the run become susceptible in the play-action pass game, double moves and other play designs.

Playing the position correctly requires the occasional tackle in the run game, but mostly, the corner is responsible for a third of the field in pass coverage. Respecting the responsibilities of the position is just one piece of going from good to great.

"Even our perceived great plays from last Friday, we've got to correct some things and bring our kids' focus back to what their jobs are and be detail-oriented," Linder said.

He's confident that the team will take the constructive criticism the staff has been delivering this week and use it the right way. How the team has been preparing all summer and up until now says the Shamrocks don't mind hard work. Having seen that hard work pay off in a big week one win, Linder is confident that the trend will continue.

Scotus and Concordia kick off at 7 p.m. in Omaha. There is no local radio, television nor streaming coverage.

"[Last week] our kids were able to trust their coaches, steady the course and execute what was called on the field," Linder said. "The trust that those players have in us as coaches and the trust that we have for them on the field, those are things we don't normally see until week four or five and kids really grasp what we're doing. They picked that up right away. Time will tell, but I'm very happy with the way that our kids are open to that coaching and that influence."

