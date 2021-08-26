Scotus hopes for playoffs may ride on defense

There's a number staring the Scotus Central Catholic coaching staff square right in the face as the Shamrocks prepare to open a new season on Friday - 1,902.
That figure accounts for the opponents' combined rushing total in five losses last season. Over five games, that's an average of more than 380 yards.
Scotus is welcoming in a new quarterback and moving some running backs up front to a new look offensive line. Division-I prospect Garrett Oakley remains on the roster, as does top running back Devon Borchers and more than 20 letterwinners that give the roster a decent amount of depth.
But the questions under center and on the line, plus knowing what the Shamrocks have in a few instances, are all secondary to 1,092. A winning season and a chance at the playoffs will require, above all else, better defense. Specifically, Scotus has to find a way not to be manhandled by power running teams.
"We have to match the physical nature of the teams we play. That's first and foremost," head coach Tyler Linder said. "That happens in the offseason in the weight room and understanding your job. So, a lot of it is just a mental thing and believing in yourself."
Does Scotus have that belief? Linder would like to think so.
The Shamrocks play a 3-5 stack defense that's dependent on linemen occupying enough attention up front for linebackers to make plays. There isn't enough size in the program anymore to run a 4-3 or 4-4. Instead, speed, quickness, athleticism and toughness in the linebacking corps have become crucial.
But again, it all starts up front. Those backers are only as good as linemen that force a double team or, at the very least, create a stalemate at the point of contact. This year, the belief is that there will be more of both.
"In recent years, that's been our Achilles' heel. Our defensive line play hasn't been all that stellar, so teams had one-on-one matchups and chose to climb to our backers right away," Linder said. "I would hope, and firmly believe, they're going to have to respect our defensive line a little more and free up our linebackers to make plays."
Up front, Seth VunCannon is the only remaining starter. He'll be moving from tight end to center. Carson Czarnick, Luke Przymus, VunCannon, Cameron Houfek, Alex Ferguson, or Nick Ehlers, and Garrett Oakley make up the offensive line left to right. All of those, other than Oakley, rotate through the defensive front. Czarnick, Ehlers and VunCannon have been the most physical and consistent on the defensive side.
There's a little more uncertainty for the inside linebackers since Linder prefers more regular rotating, but Devon Borchers and Zane Beiermann look to have solidified two of the three spots. Cameron Houfek and Henry Ramaekers, a freshman, will likely be in the mix as well. Oakley and Jack Faust have the lead on starting at outside linebacker.
"I think we've got to focus on certain situations and make sure we're great in those situations," Linder said. "We always preach to our kids about winning first down. ...If you do your job on first and third down, you're going to be a successful defense, so we've put a lot of our eggs in those two baskets, those two scenarios - be successful on first and third down and let the chips fall where they may."
Scotus was shut out at Wahoo to start 2020. Warrior junior Colin Ludvik rushed 25 times for 221 yards in 40-0 game. Aquinas senior Kyle Napier carried it 12 times for 143 yards in a 21-6 Monarch victory in Week 3. A 27-26 defeat to Battle Creek in Week 4 included 30 carries and 266 yards for Brave senior Reece Bode. West Point-Beemer senior Edgar Rodriguez made it three straight losses when he went for 294 yards on 24 carries in a 53-27 Week 5 loss. Scotus won three straight but then dropped the season finale to Lakeview 28-21 when both Adam Van Cleave and Austen Smith had 116 yards rushing against the Shamrock defense.
"The big thing for us defensively is, most of the teams we play, 90% of the teams we have on our schedule, are run-the-ball-type of teams," Linder said. "We've put a ton of emphasis this offseason on stopping the run and really loading the box and forcing teams to throw. If you've got to throw to beat us I'm OK, I just don't want to hemorrhage in the running game."
Offensively, junior Trenton Cielocha becomes the fourth new starter in four years. He was in the running for the job last season before Evan Bock had a solid summer and seized the position.
Borchers provides pop in the backfield and is the most experienced ball carrier on the roster. Oakley, after playing wide receiver the last two years, will move in as a tight end with the ability to provide blocks and break free for targets over the middle.
"I think we're going to be a really well-rounded offensive football team just by the way we distribute the ball, the way the guys look when we call their number and how comfortable they look with that responsibility," Linder said. "Our offense is going to continue to make strides and move the ball against teams we've struggled to move against."
Scotus will have an idea just how far the defense has come right out of the gate. The same schedule as last year means four of the five teams that rolled over the Shamrocks in the running game are also four of the first five opponents.
"We really need to identify who we are early," Linder said. "If we can get off on the right foot and figure out what type of team we're going to be and how physical we're going to be that's going to dictate how we go into district play."
