Scotus hopes for playoffs may ride on defense

But again, it all starts up front. Those backers are only as good as linemen that force a double team or, at the very least, create a stalemate at the point of contact. This year, the belief is that there will be more of both.

"In recent years, that's been our Achilles' heel. Our defensive line play hasn't been all that stellar, so teams had one-on-one matchups and chose to climb to our backers right away," Linder said. "I would hope, and firmly believe, they're going to have to respect our defensive line a little more and free up our linebackers to make plays."

Up front, Seth VunCannon is the only remaining starter. He'll be moving from tight end to center. Carson Czarnick, Luke Przymus, VunCannon, Cameron Houfek, Alex Ferguson, or Nick Ehlers, and Garrett Oakley make up the offensive line left to right. All of those, other than Oakley, rotate through the defensive front. Czarnick, Ehlers and VunCannon have been the most physical and consistent on the defensive side.

There's a little more uncertainty for the inside linebackers since Linder prefers more regular rotating, but Devon Borchers and Zane Beiermann look to have solidified two of the three spots. Cameron Houfek and Henry Ramaekers, a freshman, will likely be in the mix as well. Oakley and Jack Faust have the lead on starting at outside linebacker.