Scotus incorporating youth entering West Point-Beemer game

Scotus Central Catholic, ranked No. 8 by the Lincoln Journal Star, concludes non-district play Friday with a trip to West Point-Beemer.

Shamrocks head coach Tyler Linder said they've been working on incorporating younger guys, especially on defense, this week in practice to help gain confidence and build depth.

Last week against St. Paul, Linder said on one play defensively Scotus had seven players that didn't have any varsity experience last year. Heading into the fourth game of the season, Linder said they're still growing.

"You're going to make some mistakes, but you're also going to build the depth to be a playoff-type of team," Linder said. "I really like where we're at being 2-1 is not perfect, but it's better than being 1-2."

West Point-Beemer is 1-2 this season and is coming off a 27-14 loss to Boys Town last week. The Cadets fell to undefeated Douglas County West 26-7 in the opener and shut out Arlington 40-0 in Week 2.

Linder said they're athletic and disciplined on offense. He said they have an effective power run and option offense.

"They do a lot of shifts and motion as well as some hurry-up stuff that really puts me as a defensive coordinator on edge. We have to spend a lot of time not just repping plays, but just getting our eyes and our mind right," Linder said. "Any time that you have an offense that has a defense thinking, they're doing a good job. They're going to put a lot of stress on us Friday night and we got to rise to the occasion."

Given all the motioning the Cadets employ on offense, Linder said communication will be pivotal to make sure everyone is on the same page.

"You're going to hear our guys talking a lot and if they're not, then we're in trouble. We have to communicate really well. We tell our guys it's eyes, it's feet and then it's hands," he said. "You have to get your eyes right, know what you're looking at, know what's coming and then have a great first step with your alignment and then be ready to attack with our hands."

Trenton Cielocha is one of the leaders for Scotus in all three phases. Offensively, the senior's thrown for 369 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards. On defense, Cielocha tallied 14 tackles and one fumble recovery. He also had to step in as the team's punter following an injury, booting the football 10 times.

"He's (Cielocha) done a really good job in not just managing our offense, but really getting big numbers out of it. Whenever he's threading the passing game, it really opens our run game. Anytime you have an athlete that's handling the snap back there to punt it, that puts special team coordinators and defensive coordinators on high alert," Linder said. "We haven't so far gotten a ton of rush against them because I think people are worried about fake potential and the vulnerabilities. Defensively, he's been solid. He's our eyes back there. He's a huge reason why our varsity guys have not given up too many big plays this year."

On the offensive line, Linder said they've been shuffling the players to try to find the right combination. This week, Linder said he's confident the pieces are in the right place.

Scotus rotated its defensive line personnel through its season to keep the players as fresh as possible.

"I feel like if you're fresh, you can perform the scheme that we're asking you to do. We try to be as gap solid as possible. Our D-linemen's only job is to rip across the face, win your gap and keep guys off our linebackers," Linder said. "We try to kind of platoon those units and so far, they've done pretty well. A little bit inexperienced, but that comes with rotating a lot of guys there."

The theme for the Shamrocks this week is to play clean football. They look to improve to 3-1 before opening district play.

"We want to be really clean, assignment sound, penalty free, win the turnover margin, eliminate as many mistakes as humanely possible," Linder said. "If we play clean football, we're going to win the game."