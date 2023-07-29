Following a 6-4 and a second straight trip to the Class C-1 playoffs during the 2022 season the Scotus Central Catholic football team is back in action with hopes of building off their previous success.

The Shamrock football team took part in the final day of their summer camp on Friday which started on July 17.

"There's always excitement around a new team and a new season and this year is no different," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "We have really high expectations for this group. They have high expectations for themselves. We've had an excellent offseason and now we're finishing up two weeks of summer camp and activities, and it's gone really well. We're happy but we're not satisfied."

While Scotus does not take part in other camps or practices around the state they do put a heavy emphasis on working together as a team in Columbus.

"We try to focus on us, we focus on our team being the best team that we can be, that's why we keep internally," Linder said. "We have a recipe that works for us and that is staying home and really focusing on our group of guys. It helps us come together and be better as coaches."

With the season kicking off for Scotus on Aug. 25, the Shamrocks are currently working on making few adjustments from last year.

"It's exciting to see how eager these guys were to work and pick up some new things," Linder said. "We have some position changes, guys moving from guard to tackle, tackle to tight end and the guys have picked it up really well. They've embraced it and accepted it.

One of the more notable position changes will be junior Henry Ramaekers switching from running back to guard. Ramaekers led the Shamrocks in rushing yards as a sophomore.

"I'm hoping to help our new running back, hopefully, we can open some holes on the offensive line and get some touchdowns," Ramaekers said.

Ramaekers has a little experience blocking but is still learning how to play guard.

"It's a whole new position, it's a big difference," Ramaekers said. "We did some blocking last year at running back so I'm kind of familiar with that but it's a new scheme this year and learning I've been learning a lot of things."

With some changes happening on the field and in the playbook, some of the underclassmen may end up looking to an experienced senior class.

"They've really led by example," Linder said.

One of the seniors leading the way for the Shamrocks has been Jackson Heng.

"It's a really good role, we all have a similar goal of ending with a state championship," Heng said. "We're all coming together and working hard to get the small details because football is a detailed oriented sport."

Heng will still be at receiver and defensive back for Scotus while also taking up the backup quarterback spot.

"It's a little tough at times learning the steps at quarterback and then having to do defense and receiver," Heng said. "Coaches have been really helping me out and knowing which way to go."

Heng will backup new starting quarterback Cohen Pelan after Scotus graduated Trenton Cielocha. Cielocha accounted for 254 rushing yards and 920 of the team's 965 passing yards in his senior season

"We lost a two-year starter at quarterback and that's a difficult position to replace but I'm very happy with our quarterback room right now," Linder said. "I think we have solid depth and I think we have a clear number one coming out of camp and that is Cohen Pelan."

While Pelan didn't attempt any passes in 2022 he still was able to get on the field with the ball and ran for 10 yards and added 25 receiving yards.

"Week one will be his first varsity start and we're hoping we can keep him healthy throughout the season so we don't have to tap into that depth at quarterback," Linder said. "I think we'll be just great there with him."

With new faces in new places, Scotus' football team has also been able to work on some areas where they may have struggled with in the past.

"These guys are really fixated on the details, ready to get better and eager to be coached," Linder said. "That's a great thing as a program, if there's one takeaway from camp it's that our guys want to be coached."

With Scotus' camp coming to an end and regular practice starting soon, the Shamrocks are shifting attention to the Monarchs of Aquinas Catholic who they will host on Aug. 25.

"When you play northeast Nebraska football and open against a traditional rival you have to be a disciplined team and you have to execute at a high level against talented teams," Linder said. "Aquinas is a very talented team and a well-coached team."

The Shamrocks will look to clean a few things up in practice before their season opener to be the best team they can be.

"We have to better ourselves and eliminating false steps, eliminating penalties and putting the ball on the ground are things we have to emphasize," Linder said. "We have a lot of perfecting little things and this time gives us an opportunity to teach. We're focused on week one but we're also a day-to-day process type of team, if we put the cart before the horse we're not going to get very far."