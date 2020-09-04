Scotus stomps Concordia for first win

In actual time, the first 12 minutes lasted over 50.

"We had good blockers up front, and they made it easy on us tonight," Oakley said, "a lot of big plays."

Scotus had seven plays of 20 yards or longer, and five of those came in the first quarter. Oakley finished with five catches for 114 yards and two scores, Chance Bailey had three for 63 and Carter Filipi had three for 40. Bock was a perfect 9 for 9 passing , 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Przymus led the ground attack with 66 yards on four carries and the one score. Scotus had four players with at least 20 yards rushing and 218 total. Borchers had the most touches at six with 42 yards, Bock carried it five times for 28 and two touchdowns and Zane Beiermann totaled 42 yards on three carries.

"After a disappointing showing in Week 1 our guys were ready to get after it, especially on the offensive side. When you get shut out in Week 1, there's a little extra motivation in Week 2 to really bring your 'A' game offensively," Linder said. "My hat goes off to our coaching staff for calling good plays and adjusting on the fly."