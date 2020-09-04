Scotus stomps Concordia for first win

Scotus Central Catholic coach Tyler Linder pondered a remark from Saint Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa) following his team's 61-0 win over Omaha Concordia on Thursday at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
The former nun, who passed on to her eternal reward 23 years ago this Saturday, once made a comment about ignoring both criticism and praise. In essence, it's the old, people, or in this case a team, is neither as good nor as bad as it seems in one snapshot in time.
That being said, Scotus was pretty good on Thursday night. The Shamrocks scored 41 points in the first quarter, forced four turnovers, or takeaways, as Linder prefers to call them, and shut out an opponent for the first time in five years.
The margin of victory is the largest in at least the last 16 years, beating a 52-point win over Twin River in 2009.
Garrett Oakley caught two touchdown passes and intercepted one on defense for a touchdown, Josh Faust had two picks and the Shamrocks racked up 454 yards of offense to just 106 for the Mustangs.
It was night and day from last week when No. 1 Wahoo shut Scotus out 40-0. But again, neither that nor Friday are probably the full picture of SCC.
"We know the kind of football team we have. Last week's score is not indicative of our football team, and, honestly, tonight's score isn't exactly indicative," Linder said. "I know there's a lot for us to get better at; a lot more to work on. But I will take this any day of the week."
The blowout at Wahoo, a recent house of horrors for Scotus, was the third time in four games the Shamrocks had lost by 40 or more points and the second time they suffered a shutout also in the past four. Three of those four, the 2019 regular season finale and playoff quarterfinals, and the 2020 season opener, were played in Wahoo.
Scotus picked up just 199 yards of offense and only had one legitimate shot at the end zone in Week 1.
The Shamrocks then came out and fumbled on their first drive Thursday. It was merely a hiccup. They scored on the next six straight possessions and had three one-play drives counting Oakley's interception return.
Quarterback Evan Bock found him wide open down the middle of the field for a 61-yard touchdown, Bock capped a 71-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge, Oakley took a pass and went the other way for six and Oakley caught a short pass that turned into an 18-yard score, all before the first quarter was half over.
A defensive stop and big punt return by Bock set Scotus up at the Concordia 36 with 3:08 remaining in the first quarter. Luke Przymus went 34 yards and made it 34-0. The 'Rocks then denied the Mustangs on a fourth down on their own 29 and were back across the goal line three plays later on Devon Borcher's 21-yard run. That made it 41-0 with 1:45 still showing on the clock in the first quarter.
In actual time, the first 12 minutes lasted over 50.
"We had good blockers up front, and they made it easy on us tonight," Oakley said, "a lot of big plays."
Scotus had seven plays of 20 yards or longer, and five of those came in the first quarter. Oakley finished with five catches for 114 yards and two scores, Chance Bailey had three for 63 and Carter Filipi had three for 40. Bock was a perfect 9 for 9 passing , 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Przymus led the ground attack with 66 yards on four carries and the one score. Scotus had four players with at least 20 yards rushing and 218 total. Borchers had the most touches at six with 42 yards, Bock carried it five times for 28 and two touchdowns and Zane Beiermann totaled 42 yards on three carries.
"After a disappointing showing in Week 1 our guys were ready to get after it, especially on the offensive side. When you get shut out in Week 1, there's a little extra motivation in Week 2 to really bring your 'A' game offensively," Linder said. "My hat goes off to our coaching staff for calling good plays and adjusting on the fly."
Borchers made it 47-0 on a 12-yard run to cap a five play drive early in the second quarter. Bock went in from five yards out to end a 41-yard, four-play possession with 8:54 remaining in the third. The backups produced their first points, and the final ones of the game, on a 74-yard drive and a 27-yard touchdown pass from Trenton Cielocha to Filipi with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth.
Concordia only drove into Scotus territory on one possession. The Mustangs used 15 plays to move from their 25 to the Shamrock 14 but were denied on a fourth-and-11 with 2:36 left before halftime.
"I think we were excited to come out and play at home, defense really stepped up and we started really well," Faust said. "We went up 27-0 really, really fast and had a really good first quarter; just kept that lead."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
