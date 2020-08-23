Second-ranked Cougars bash Bobcats in Week 0

Cross County had two members of the backfield rush for more than 100 yards, junior Carer Seim had 239 yards on the ground with five touchdowns and D-1 No. 2 Cross County started off the season on the right foot with a 70-12 bashing of Blue Hill.
The Cougars, a state semifinal team a year ago, returns much of that roster and has its sights set on Lincoln. Friday's road blowout of the Bobcats provided some proof why Cross County is one of the favorites in D-1: the Cougars rushed for 465 yards, piled up 18 first downs to six for the hosts, allowed just 104 yards, held the Bobcats without a third-down conversion and needed just 50 plays to score 70 points.
"We were pretty slow out of the gates, made a few mistakes up front, but with Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd in the backfield, a 1-2 punch, they got after it and got things going," coach Hayden DeLano said. "Defense played well pretty much the entire night, which made things easy on us and gave us a lot of opportunities."
Christian Rystrom opened the scoring on a 14-yard run then Seim found the end zone for the first time on a 19-yard dash for six. Following two successful two-point conversions, Cross County led 16-0.
Blue Hill cut into the lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass, Seim raced 66-yards for a score then the Bobcats answered again on a 4-yard touchdown run that made the score 22-12. From there, the Cross County defense stiffened and didn't allow anything further.
The offense scored six straight touchdowns to close the game.
Cory Hollinger caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Cael Lundstrom and Seim went in from 12 yards out for a 38-12 halftime advantage.
Second-half scores included Seim's 37-yard run, Andrew Dubas on a 39-yard run, Seim on another 37-yard run and a 49-yard touchdown dash by Jackson Lindburg.
Cross County finished with a total of 479 yards while holding Blue Hill to 104 and 0 for 11 on third down.
Seim carried 13 times for 239 - an average of more than 18 yards per carry, Noyd carried 13 for 138, Lindburg had 60 yards on three carries and Rystrom turned three attempts into 28 yards.
Defensively, Seim had six tackles, four assisted tackles and three tackles for loss. Cameron Graham, Colby Bolton and Ethan Brehm each had a sack, and Cross County had 10 total tackles for loss.
"We were flagged for a hit on a defenseless player on a third down that gave them a first down inside the 20, and they scored on that drive. We blew a coverage on another one, but we stopped the run all night," DeLano said. "Our front four on the D-line played extremely well and aggressive. The linebackers were playing pretty well."
Despite the long playoff run a year ago, Cross County started the season 1-3. Friday was also the first time the Coguars have won their opener in the four-year leadership under DeLano.
"We're realistic about what we have to do to get better," DeLano said. "We got off to the right start. It's definitely one game and one step in the right direction, but our schedule will continue to get tougher and tougher and tougher."
That starts right away this week with a road game at No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh.
"There's definitely some pros and cons to playing in Week 0. But it definitely gives you a chance to get them motivated and locked in right away," DeLano said. "It will be helpful moving into Week 1 to get those first-game jitters out and fix some things, but at the same time we know that Clarkson/Leigh gets a look at what we do."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
