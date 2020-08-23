Second-ranked Cougars bash Bobcats in Week 0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cross County had two members of the backfield rush for more than 100 yards, junior Carer Seim had 239 yards on the ground with five touchdowns and D-1 No. 2 Cross County started off the season on the right foot with a 70-12 bashing of Blue Hill.

The Cougars, a state semifinal team a year ago, returns much of that roster and has its sights set on Lincoln. Friday's road blowout of the Bobcats provided some proof why Cross County is one of the favorites in D-1: the Cougars rushed for 465 yards, piled up 18 first downs to six for the hosts, allowed just 104 yards, held the Bobcats without a third-down conversion and needed just 50 plays to score 70 points.

"We were pretty slow out of the gates, made a few mistakes up front, but with Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd in the backfield, a 1-2 punch, they got after it and got things going," coach Hayden DeLano said. "Defense played well pretty much the entire night, which made things easy on us and gave us a lot of opportunities."

Christian Rystrom opened the scoring on a 14-yard run then Seim found the end zone for the first time on a 19-yard dash for six. Following two successful two-point conversions, Cross County led 16-0.